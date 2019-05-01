Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Inside Prismata's hierarchical portfolio search AI

May 3, 2019
May 3, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Production, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC session, Lunarch Studios' David Churchill describes the Hierarchical Portfolio Search AI system created for Prismata, and how it can be adapted to fit almost any genre of game, including search-heavy ones like strategy games.

It was a detailed dive into a fascinating technical challenge rich in takeaways for game devs, so if you missed seeing it live, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support

