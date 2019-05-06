Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 6, 2019
Apple's first new game in 10 years is Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard

Apple's first new game in 10 years is Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard

May 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Apple has developed and launched a game on the iOS App Store, something MacRumors says the company hasn’t done since 2008.

The game in question is Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard, a free game named for one of the company’s notable investors that tasks players with flinging newspapers from Buffett’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska to the Apple HQ in Cupertino, California.

The concept plays into a short clip played during Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent visit to Omaha where he and Buffett brainstorm an app to develop, and Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard is the result.

While the App Store lists Wildlife Design Inc. as its seller, MacRumors points out that the app’s terms say that it is copyrighted, maintained, and operated by Apple. A spokesperson speaking to Business Insider also confirmed that the game was co-developed by Apple. That qualifies Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard the first release Apple has helmed since the 2008 release of Texas Hold’em

