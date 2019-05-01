Get a job: Join Sucker Punch Productions as a Narrative Writer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Narrative Writer to help create engaging narrative content for our upcoming project, Ghost of Tsushima. Daily tasks will include story development, game dialogue, and general narrative contribution. The ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer, outstanding dialogue skills, an excellent understanding of story and game structure, experience in a writers' room setting, and a passion to tell great stories in an open-world game.

Responsibilities

Write high quality dialogue under tight deadlines for a diverse cast of characters who live in the world of 13th century Japan.

Work closely with content designers to write missions for an open-world game.

Contribute to other creative areas of the narrative including secondary game content, dialogue barks, and writing content for marketing materials.

Requirements

A minimum of 3 years’ of industry or related-industry experience as a game writer or screenwriter.

Ability to pitch, write, iterate, and revise work under tight deadlines.

Able to brainstorm, collaborate with a team, and generate constructive feedback on narrative and design content.

Successfully produced writing work, preferably in genre content.

Thorough knowledge of the story and game development process.

Solid understanding of story and game structure and how they can integrate successfully.

Vast knowledge of successful intellectual properties in today's popular culture.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to produce writing without constant supervision.

Eager to write content that takes place in 13th century Japan.

Deep understanding of open-world narrative and the current generation of open-world games.

Pluses

Experience playing open-world games.

Knowledge of medieval Japanese history.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience.

This is a full-time, contract position located onsite in Bellevue, WA

