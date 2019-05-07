Former Fortnite UX lead digs into ethical game design

Since leaving Epic Games in late 2017, UX expert Celia Hodent has been cutting across the game industry, meeting with developers to discuss ethical and practical UX solutions, as the industry itself grapples with the rising ethical concerns that come with more and more successful games.

From loot boxes to player overspending, especially on the design of Fortnite, Hodent (also author of The Gamer's Brain) has had an eye on the user experience in a way few other developers can speak to. At GamesBeat this year, Hodent stopped to chat with Gamasutra about what she's learned about ethical game design in the last year-and-a-half.

At the top of Hodent's mind: The two primary ways that the game industry can earn more trust from players and employees is to begin think about the act of self-regulating, and to begin to move away from designing engagement mechanics around the fear of missing out (or FOMO).

The following Q&A has been lightly edited for clarity and context.

The UX work on Fortnite is one of the reasons the game's become a phenomenon. What does it feel like to talk about ethical UX, and see the conversation about something you worked on turn towards topics like addiction, loot boxes, other compulsive elements of Fortnite?

My latest GDC talk was about ethics in the video game industry, and I talked about addiction. These are the things we don't think about when we make a game because---you're so lucky when a game is working and it's making money, and it's not canceled, and your studio isn't shutting down. So we don't necessarily think about the other side of it.

And to be fair, most games don't have that problem. It's only when it's super successful for so many reasons that you can think "oh, maybe we need to think about this game a bit differently." There's not that many problems with games, though we do have some problems.

The main problem would be not necessarily addiction---we talk about addiction too lightly. We describe our games like "oh it's super addicting! It's awesome!" Addiction is not something good.

And our understanding is that addiction isn't something that can happen to anyone playing a game, it involves a relationship with...

Anxiety, depression...we're still trying to look into it, and researchers don't agree on addiction. The World Health Organization has its gaming disorder...there is still some dissension with that.

Most of the case, when you have an addiction, it's not coming from the product, it's coming because you need something to escape, so you fall into something because it feels good for you to escape into.

I'm not a specialist in addiction, but what I can tell you is that this is not good. Addiction is a disorder, some people suffer from it, some people are addicted to games, yes, definitely. But there's a leap between this and saying "games are creating addiction."

If you look at the massive number of people playing games, and you look at the type of people who are playing games---it's a specific list, you have to have certain symptoms, to be categorized as being addicted to games. So there was research by Przybylski and [his colleague] that said it could be categorized as less than one percent of people being addicted. Less than one percent!

It's not something that's super massively spreading. That being said, we do have a tendency to have that term too lightly to describe our games. Gamers will say "oh I'm super addicted, it's awesome." We should maybe try to move away from using that term because it's not something good.

It's also stigmatizing [people] that actually have a problem, which is serious and they need help. We also have a tendency, mainly with free-to-play games because we need retention to make sure that people are gonna monetize. If the game is not fun, you don't retain, and you don't pay for the game.

That's a downside of that business model that's very spread out, so we have to deal with that. We have a tendency to reward engagement.

At some point, we can think about, and maybe if your game is super out there, and a lot of people are playing it, at some point you can think about how you can reward breaks. Or at least not punish people who are not playing, because you have a fear of missing out. Which is a non-conscious bias.

You have to understand that these things happen and that we design an environment that will encourage people to do some things or other things. You can't always say "oh we didn't know," because now we are starting to understand these things matter. If we play around with the fear of missing out, we are going to encourage people to play more.

If you look at World of Warcraft for example, where they're---they don't punish you for stopping your play. If you stop playing, the rest bar kicks in. So you when you come back, your XP bar is going to fill up way faster. At least you're not punished for taking a break. We need to think about these elements more in that way so people, you don't want to have people feel trapped into playing your game, because if they don't play they don't get the special prize or they don't get the loot they could have gotten.

You have the luxury to start thinking about that when your game is successful because most of us don't have that luxury, most of us are trying to survive. I totally get it, and I think we need to have a more rational discussion around this. Because you have parents who are afraid, and it's understandable. They don't necessarily understand how to put parental controls in!

I discuss this a lot with parents, they don't even know that these exist. We could help them understand these things because the problem with kids is they're not good at self-control. Adults aren't super good at it, but kids are really terrible at it. They're terrible at it with video games, with candy, with sugar in general, chocolate, you name it. Kids are bad at stopping when they're doing something they like. Parents need to get some help to be able to get some rules so that kids don't play all the time.

But that's not addiction! That's just managing time so kids can do a lot of [other] things. The problem with Fortnite and many games is this is where they have their social life. And they meet with friends and they play with friends. They hang out and be creative. It's not like they're mindlessly shooting, they do a lot of other things.

Parents need to understand what the kids are doing in the game, and who they are playing with. If parents say "stop, you can't play anymore," the kid is going to go "why can't I play with my friends?"

It's not just cutting off the game, it's cutting off the social component.

Of course sometimes the kid can react...a bit badly. We need to have a rational discussion about this, and understand what's the problem, and not be like "booooo, video games are terrible," because then the video game industry is going to react "oh, no! Things are not terrible!" And then you don't have an interesting conversation because you don't talk about the problems where we reward a little bit too much engagement, but we could think about how we could do that differently.

What has been the reception from studios on destigmatizing addiction and not chasing down that FOMO sensation?

Most of the time, people don't want to do something bad to their audience. They're just passionate about making games and they want people to have fun. Now the problem is, we have free-to-play games, and the model is in such a way that if you don't do that way, you're shooting yourself in the foot.

It's the same problem that Tristan Harris is talking about, with the attention economy. He's saying all of a sudden, YouTube has autoplay, it's meant to keep people on the platform. Now if Netflix isn't doing this, they're going to miss out compared to YouTube because if they don't keep people there, they might go off YouTube.

And now Facebook is doing it. And everybody is doing it. The problem is, if we're not as an industry, tackling these things and self-regulating, and saying "we have an ethical goal, let's decide all together to not do these things." Because if one studio is doing it, everybody has to do it, because being the good guy is going to make you lose money.

Being ethical is not that simple because you're saying "money is not that important, what's important is our ethics," which is a decision that not everybody can make.

The conversation has been like "yes! We could think about not doing this, but if the others are doing this, being the good person is not rewarding, we're going to lose some market share." And it's fair to think that way, because it's a harsh industry, and it's hard to actually make money. It would take, maybe the biggest out there to set this level, and think about the rules we want to have for ourselves, and maybe this is where we can have a better discussion about it and see where's the line.

Once the first person goes "oh, we're going to go free to play," everybody has to do it, because the audience is expecting games to be awesome and free. Now if it's not, if it's free but not awesome because it's not triple-A quality, players go "I don't want to play that, because I have another game I can play that looks better."

We have a tendency to compare everything. We always compare stuff to other stuff. This is how we get tricked into buying something because we're going to compare it to something else. For example, we're not good at assessing things separately. As soon as someone is doing something, everyone else is going to compare to it. It's a problem because of that.

Do you think there are practical solutions that the industry could pick up right away? Like Nintendo's cap on spending in its free-to-play Pokemon 3DS game, or the Battle Pass model?

Yeah, if your game is targeting kids, you have to think about it even more deeply. They aren't as good as adults at manipulating content. For them, it's very hard to refrain from doing something. If you can get that bonus, and you only have 20 hours to get it.

For adults, it can be frustrating because of the fear of missing out, but as a kid you really want to have it, and it's going to be the end of the world if they don't have it.

Battle Passes are more transparent. All solutions are more transparent, if you know you're not going deep down in the rabbit hole where there's no end, it's a better solution. This is where it's getting tricky, because as a player you might say "what if I want to spend $10,000, I'm rich, and I don't care!" But we can't tell if you're rich or not. So what would be a fair threshold?

We need to know if the player we're targeting is a kid or not, but it's also tricky to know that. We're not casinos, we can't ID people so we're not always sure who's playing. Either we look into something like that, or we can ask the player to define their threshold, or we can work with psychiatrists, can we define as an industry, can we use our data, to look at patterns that we can maybe recognize people who are getting too addicted to the game and spending too much money?

If your game is targeted at kids---what Nintendo is doing is very good practice, but what if your game also ran out of tasks? Look at Animal Crossing, at some point there's nothing else to do in the game, and you have to wait a little and come back. It's a way to not reward engagement all the time. It's at least not punishing breaks.

You mentioned self-regulation. All of the tech companies you've mentioned have shown how self-regulation is turning more into self-defense. What is your perspective on self-regulation versus government regulation?

Well loot boxes are forbidden in a few countries now...it's coming from regulations, and regulations are an enforcing function at some point we need, if there's no regulation, it just takes one studio to do it, and then the downward spiral starts. As soon as you have regulation, then everyone has to do it, and you have to make sure there's no bypass for people with a lot of money.

If we self-regulate, at least we can control the discussion around it, and we can make it more sane before waiting to have regulation made by people that don't understand game development or how it works. It's getting more intense, it might be unfair for some people if we do it ourselves we can at least have a better conversation about it. A less rushed, less emotional conversation than one imposed from outside.

But if we don't do anything, it's going to happen at some point.