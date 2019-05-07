Key franchises help Capcom to record profits for second consecutive year

Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, and Resident Evil are delivering the goods for Capcom, with the company praising the performances of its key franchises as it reported record profits for the second consecutive year.

As detailed in Capcom's financials for the full-year ended March 31, 2019, consolidated net sales rose by 5.8 percent year-on-year to 100 billion yen ($905.6 million), while profits increased by 14.8 percent to 12.5 billion yen ($113.2 million).

That upswing was largely driven by the company's core Digital Contents business -- which houses its video game operations -- with net sales in the segment rising by 11.9 percent year-on-year to 83 billion yen ($751.6 million), and operating income jumping by 22 percent to 23.3 billion yen ($210.1 million) over the same period.

Capcom said its Digital Contents division was bolstered by the performance of Resident Evil 2, which "exceeded expectations," and the "consistent demand" for the recently-launched Devil May Cry 5.

The company also noted the "significant contribution" of flagship title Monster Hunter: World, which has now shipped over 12 million units worldwide (a record-high for Capcom) following the launch of the PC version in August 2018.

Moving forward, Capcom will look to strengthen digital download and catalog sales with the aim of further growing its Digital Contents business, and also hopes to find a foothold in the world of esports by running leagues that utilize the Street Fighter franchise.

With that in mind, the Japanese publisher is predicting consolidated net sales of 85 billion yen ($769.8 million) and profits of 14 billion yen ($126.8 million) by the end of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2020.