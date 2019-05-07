Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 7, 2019
Marvel Strike Force and Shadowgun Legends honored at 2019 Google Play Awards

May 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Marvel Strike Force, Shadowgun Legends, and Tick Tock: A Tale for Two are just some of the mobile games honored at the 2019 Google Play Awards. 

The annual ceremony, which kicked off this year's Google I/O conference, aims to recognize the developers behind some of the most innovative apps and games to land on Google Play over the past year.

Although there was plenty of competition, Marvel Strike Force (FoxNext Games) walked home with the gong for Best Breakthrough Game, pipping big-name titles including Old School Runescape (Jagex) and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (Jam City) to the post.

Shadowgun Legends (Madfinger Games) was named the Most Beautiful Game, coming out on top in a category featuring other stunners like Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive), Asphalt 9: Legends (Gameloft), and Chuchel (Amanita Design). 

Elsewhere, eerie cooperative puzzler Tick Tock: A Tale for Two​ (Other Tales Interactive) scooped up the brand-new Most Inventive prize, beating out fellow puzzler Cube Escape (Rusty Lake). 

Those keen to find out which apps made the grade can check out the full list of winners by clicking here.

