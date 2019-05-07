Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mordhau sells 500,000 copies in one week

Mordhau sells 500,000 copies in one week

May 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Mordhau, a PC hack-n-slash game from developer Triternion, has sold roughly 500,000 copies in its first week out in the world.

The team announced the milestone on the game’s forums today, saying that, despite some server issues, Mordhau already seen 60,000 peak concurrent players during that same 7 day period.

The game itself was the result of a 2017 Kickstarter campaign that saw 4,375 people pitch in just shy of $300,000 for its creation. Mordhau officially launched on April 29, and its devs say its currently one of the top played games on Steam.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.06.19]
Experienced Game Developer
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[05.06.19]
Community Coordinator
War Drum Studios
War Drum Studios — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[05.06.19]
Systems Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.06.19]
Narrative Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Porting Dead Cells to mobile: An in-depth breakdown
Blog: Exploring familiarity in level design
Key franchises help Capcom to record profits for second consecutive year
Former Fortnite UX lead digs into ethical game design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image