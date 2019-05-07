Mordhau sells 500,000 copies in one week

Newsbrief: Mordhau, a PC hack-n-slash game from developer Triternion, has sold roughly 500,000 copies in its first week out in the world.

The team announced the milestone on the game’s forums today, saying that, despite some server issues, Mordhau already seen 60,000 peak concurrent players during that same 7 day period.

The game itself was the result of a 2017 Kickstarter campaign that saw 4,375 people pitch in just shy of $300,000 for its creation. Mordhau officially launched on April 29, and its devs say its currently one of the top played games on Steam.