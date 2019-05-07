Revenue drops at Electronic Arts despite strong digital bookings

Revenue for the full year ending March 31, 2019 came in at $4.95 billion for Electronic Arts, a decrease from last year’s numbers but a figure that still beat the company’s estimates for the quarter.

In a press release, EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen notes that the year was driven by EA’s live services business, “which continued to provide a very large, stable, and profitable source of net bookings.” Digital net bookings for the full year rose 5 percent to $3.7 billion, and now represent 75 percent of the company’s total net bookings as well.

For just the quarter ending March 31, 2019, the company saw a year-over-year decrease in revenue from full game downloads, though the performance of live services and mobile helped to offset that decline.

For digital categories, EA reported $169 million in revenue from full game downloads (a 27 percent decrease from last year’s $232 million), $714 million in live services revenue (a 2 percent increase year-over-year), and $182 million in mobile revenue (a 6 percent increase).

Packaged goods brought in $173 million, down 64 percent from $480 million during the same quarter last year. Overall, revenue for the quarter came in at $1.23 billion, a 22 percent decrease from Q4 2018.