Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Revenue drops at Electronic Arts despite strong digital bookings

Revenue drops at Electronic Arts despite strong digital bookings

May 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Revenue for the full year ending March 31, 2019 came in at $4.95 billion for Electronic Arts, a decrease from last year’s numbers but a figure that still beat the company’s estimates for the quarter.

In a press release, EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen notes that the year was driven by EA’s live services business, “which continued to provide a very large, stable, and profitable source of net bookings.” Digital net bookings for the full year rose 5 percent to $3.7 billion, and now represent 75 percent of the company’s total net bookings as well.

For just the quarter ending March 31, 2019, the company saw a year-over-year decrease in revenue from full game downloads, though the performance of live services and mobile helped to offset that decline.

For digital categories, EA reported $169 million in revenue from full game downloads (a 27 percent decrease from last year’s $232 million), $714 million in live services revenue (a 2 percent increase year-over-year), and $182 million in mobile revenue (a 6 percent increase).

Packaged goods brought in $173 million, down 64 percent from $480 million during the same quarter last year. Overall, revenue for the quarter came in at $1.23 billion, a 22 percent decrease from Q4 2018.

Related Jobs

Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[05.07.19]
PBR Environment Game Artist
Subset Games
Subset Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.07.19]
Platform Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.07.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.07.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Porting Dead Cells to mobile: An in-depth breakdown
EA Access is launching on PlayStation 4
Blog: Exploring familiarity in level design
Key franchises help Capcom to record profits for second consecutive year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image