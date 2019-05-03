Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Frog Detective Game dev shares tips for creating great comedy games

May 7, 2019 | By Staff
May 7, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, Video, Vault

Drawing on her experience from working as a stand-up comedian for 2 years, and using examples from the development of the acclaimed Grace Bruxner Presents: The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game, this GDC 2019 talk from game dev Grace Bruxner focuses on the process of creating comedy games.

It's a fantastic deep dive into a topic rarely touched on at GDC, because Bruxner goes beyond "how do you write jokes for games" to offer a more nuanced look at building games around humor, digging into the specifics of writing funny dialogue that doesn't feel stilted or forced by finding the comedy in the ordinary.

Along the way, she also examined how games can subvert expectations of genre to aid in silliness, drawing comparisons between her own Frog Detective and other recent comedy-focused and/or narrative games.

If you didn't catch it at GDC this year, or you just want to watch it again, take advantage of the fact that Bruxner's talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.06.19]
Narrative Writer
Dream Harvest
Dream Harvest — Brighton, England, United Kingdom
[05.04.19]
Technical Game Designer
DigiPen Institute of Technology
DigiPen Institute of Technology — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.03.19]
Assistant Profesor
DigiPen Institute of Technology
DigiPen Institute of Technology — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.03.19]
Assistant Profesor


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Porting Dead Cells to mobile: An in-depth breakdown
EA Access is launching on PlayStation 4
Blog: Exploring familiarity in level design
Key franchises help Capcom to record profits for second consecutive year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image