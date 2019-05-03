Video: Frog Detective Game dev shares tips for creating great comedy games

Drawing on her experience from working as a stand-up comedian for 2 years, and using examples from the development of the acclaimed Grace Bruxner Presents: The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game, this GDC 2019 talk from game dev Grace Bruxner focuses on the process of creating comedy games.

It's a fantastic deep dive into a topic rarely touched on at GDC, because Bruxner goes beyond "how do you write jokes for games" to offer a more nuanced look at building games around humor, digging into the specifics of writing funny dialogue that doesn't feel stilted or forced by finding the comedy in the ordinary.

Along the way, she also examined how games can subvert expectations of genre to aid in silliness, drawing comparisons between her own Frog Detective and other recent comedy-focused and/or narrative games.

If you didn't catch it at GDC this year, or you just want to watch it again, take advantage of the fact that Bruxner's talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

