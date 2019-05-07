Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Echo developer Ultra Ultra closes down

Echo developer Ultra Ultra closes down

May 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: The Copenhagen-based developer Ultra Ultra has closed its doors less than two years after releasing its atmospheric sci-fi game Echo.

The team shared the news in a tweet, noting that, while the studio has shut down, the movie based on Echo is still in the works and the game itself will remain up for sale.

“We’re terribly sad to report that Ultra Ultra has ceased to exist," reads a tweet from the team. “We are grateful to have had the chance to crystallize something truly from the heart.”

Ultra Ultra released Echo for PC and PlayStation 4 in late 2017 and just this January announced that the game would be adapted into a film at the hands of John Wick creator and writer Derek Kolstad. Between development and studio setup, the team spent around three years working on the game, something discussed by Ultra Ultra’s Martin Emborg in an interview following their IGF nomination last year.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.06.19]
Experienced Game Developer
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[05.06.19]
Community Coordinator
War Drum Studios
War Drum Studios — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[05.06.19]
Systems Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.06.19]
Narrative Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Porting Dead Cells to mobile: An in-depth breakdown
EA Access is launching on PlayStation 4
Blog: Exploring familiarity in level design
Key franchises help Capcom to record profits for second consecutive year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image