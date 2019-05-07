Echo developer Ultra Ultra closes down

Newsbrief: The Copenhagen-based developer Ultra Ultra has closed its doors less than two years after releasing its atmospheric sci-fi game Echo.

The team shared the news in a tweet, noting that, while the studio has shut down, the movie based on Echo is still in the works and the game itself will remain up for sale.

“We’re terribly sad to report that Ultra Ultra has ceased to exist," reads a tweet from the team. “We are grateful to have had the chance to crystallize something truly from the heart.”

Ultra Ultra released Echo for PC and PlayStation 4 in late 2017 and just this January announced that the game would be adapted into a film at the hands of John Wick creator and writer Derek Kolstad. Between development and studio setup, the team spent around three years working on the game, something discussed by Ultra Ultra’s Martin Emborg in an interview following their IGF nomination last year.