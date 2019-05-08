Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developers behind Close To The Sun at 12PM EST

May 8, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
May 8, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing, Video

As the Epic Games Store begins its Kaiju-like fight with Steam, one of the smaller developers to sign an exclusivity deal with Epic is Italy-based developer Storm in a Teacup. The studio used the Epic Store to launch its new horror game Close To The Sun, a spiritual successor to BioShock that trades gunplay for raw atmosphere and a sunken city for an infected cruise liner (the game has also launched on PS4 and Xbox One.)

We're here this morning to let you know that if you're curious about releasing games on the Epic Game Store, you can chat with the developers from Storm in a Teacup starting at 12PM EST on the GDC Twitch channel. The developers of Close To The Sun are dropping by for a chat about making their game, and you're invited to ask your questions! 

Whether you want to know about what it's like making games in Italy, or just have questions about what Epic does for smaller developers, you can drop by and ask away in Twitch chat. 

And for more game developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel. 

Related Jobs

Victoria University of Wellington
Victoria University of Wellington — Wellington, New Zealand
[05.07.19]
Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer in Media Design (Game Design)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.07.19]
Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America)
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.07.19]
Office Administrator
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[05.07.19]
PBR Environment Game Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Baba is You's delightfully innovative rule-writing system
Tencent shuts down PUBG Mobile in China following approval struggles
Blog: A mini-postmortem of the hero theme
Porting Dead Cells to mobile: An in-depth breakdown


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image