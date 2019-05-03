Get a job: FoxNext Games is looking for a Senior Character Artist
Senior Character Artist, FoxNext Games
Location: San Jose, California
Responsibilities:
- Create models, textures, and materials for characters, armor, and weapons
- Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D
- Collaborate with Animators and FX artists to breathe life into your characters
- Help drive the art vision for the game
- Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time
- Help define and drive a character customization system
- Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
- Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
- Guide and mentor other team members
Qualifications:
- Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Character Artist
- Professional experience working on current generation games
- Passion for playing and creating games
- Self driven with strong communication skills
- Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
- Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
- Advanced understanding of proportion, silhouette, color theory, and anatomy
- Advanced understanding of model topology and skinning
- Experience creating hard surface and organic assets
- Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials
- Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush
- Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
Would Love to See:
- Experience creating 2D rough concepts and/or illustrations
- Experience with character customization systems
- Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, or other additional 3D tools
- Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters
- Experience with Unreal Engine
Interested? Apply now.
