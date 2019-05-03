Get a job: FoxNext Games is looking for a Senior Character Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Jose, California

Responsibilities:

Create models, textures, and materials for characters, armor, and weapons

Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D

Collaborate with Animators and FX artists to breathe life into your characters

Help drive the art vision for the game

Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Help define and drive a character customization system

Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Character Artist

Professional experience working on current generation games

Passion for playing and creating games

Self driven with strong communication skills

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Advanced understanding of proportion, silhouette, color theory, and anatomy

Advanced understanding of model topology and skinning

Experience creating hard surface and organic assets

Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials

Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush

Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See:

Experience creating 2D rough concepts and/or illustrations

Experience with character customization systems

Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, or other additional 3D tools

Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters

Experience with Unreal Engine

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.