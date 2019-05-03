Get a job: FoxNext Games is looking for a Senior Character Artist

Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 7, 2019
May 7, 2019 | By Staff
Art, Recruitment

Senior Character Artist, FoxNext Games

Location: San Jose, California

Responsibilities:

  • Create models, textures, and materials for characters, armor, and weapons
  • Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D
  • Collaborate with Animators and FX artists to breathe life into your characters
  • Help drive the art vision for the game
  • Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time
  • Help define and drive a character customization system
  • Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
  • Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
  • Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications:

  • Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Character Artist
  • Professional experience working on current generation games
  • Passion for playing and creating games
  • Self driven with strong communication skills
  • Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
  • Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
  • Advanced understanding of proportion, silhouette, color theory, and anatomy
  • Advanced understanding of model topology and skinning
  • Experience creating hard surface and organic assets
  • Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials
  • Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush
  • Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See:

  •  Experience creating 2D rough concepts and/or illustrations
  • Experience with character customization systems
  • Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, or other additional 3D tools
  • Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters
  • Experience with Unreal Engine

Interested? Apply now.

