Bandai Namco's long-running Tales series has crossed 20 million lifetime sales

The Tales series has surpassed 20 million sales worldwide, according to developer Bandai Namco (via Gematsu). The RPG franchise was launched back in 1995, when Tales of Phantasia debuted on the Super Famicom in Japan.

Since then, there have been over 16 releases in the main series of games, which have been supplemented with spin-offs and sequels like Tales of Eternia Online, Tales of Fandom, and Tales of the Heroes: Twin Brave.

The last mainline title to hit shelves was Tales of Berseria, which was released in Japan on the PS3 and PS4 in August 2016, before launching worldwide on PS4 and Windows PC in January 2017.

Another new entry in the long-running franchise is already in development, although Bandai has kept details under wraps since announcing the project in 2018.