Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bandai Namco's long-running Tales series has crossed 20 million lifetime sales

Bandai Namco's long-running Tales series has crossed 20 million lifetime sales

May 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Tales series has surpassed 20 million sales worldwide, according to developer Bandai Namco (via Gematsu). The RPG franchise was launched back in 1995, when Tales of Phantasia debuted on the Super Famicom in Japan.

Since then, there have been over 16 releases in the main series of games, which have been supplemented with spin-offs and sequels like Tales of Eternia Online, Tales of Fandom, and Tales of the Heroes: Twin Brave

The last mainline title to hit shelves was Tales of Berseria, which was released in Japan on the PS3 and PS4 in August 2016, before launching worldwide on PS4 and Windows PC in January 2017. 

Another new entry in the long-running franchise is already in development, although Bandai has kept details under wraps since announcing the project in 2018.

 

Related Jobs

Victoria University of Wellington
Victoria University of Wellington — Wellington, New Zealand
[05.07.19]
Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer in Media Design (Game Design)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.07.19]
Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America)
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.07.19]
Office Administrator
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[05.07.19]
PBR Environment Game Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Baba is You's delightfully innovative rule-writing system
Tencent shuts down PUBG Mobile in China following approval struggles
Blog: A mini-postmortem of the hero theme
Porting Dead Cells to mobile: An in-depth breakdown


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image