Supercell invests $3.8 million into Swedish studio Luau Games

Clash Royale and Clash of Clans developer Supercell has invested $3.8 million into Swedish mobile studio Luau Games.

Based in Malmo, Luau was co-founded by former King staffers Michel Savariradjalou and Stephane Stamboulis, who both served as art directors at the Candy Crush maker.

The pair announced the investment on their website, with Supercell later confirming the size of the deal to PocketGamer.biz.

Although Luau has only worked on one (now defunct) game to-date, its 15-strong team is made up of employees from King, Electronic Arts, and Zynga, and Supercell says it's confident the "experienced" studio will be able to deliver the goods.

This isn't the first time Supercell has splashed the cash in recent months. Back in November it sank $5.7 million into smartwatch dev Everywhere Games, and before that poured another $5 million into U.S. studio Redemption Games.