Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Supercell invests $3.8 million into Swedish studio Luau Games

Supercell invests $3.8 million into Swedish studio Luau Games

May 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Clash Royale and Clash of Clans developer Supercell has invested $3.8 million into Swedish mobile studio Luau Games. 

Based in Malmo, Luau was co-founded by former King staffers Michel Savariradjalou and Stephane Stamboulis, who both served as art directors at the Candy Crush maker. 

The pair announced the investment on their website, with Supercell later confirming the size of the deal to PocketGamer.biz. 

Although Luau has only worked on one (now defunct) game to-date, its 15-strong team is made up of employees from King, Electronic Arts, and Zynga, and Supercell says it's confident the "experienced" studio will be able to deliver the goods. 

This isn't the first time Supercell has splashed the cash in recent months. Back in November it sank $5.7 million into smartwatch dev Everywhere Games, and before that poured another $5 million into U.S. studio Redemption Games.

Related Jobs

Victoria University of Wellington
Victoria University of Wellington — Wellington, New Zealand
[05.07.19]
Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer in Media Design (Game Design)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.07.19]
Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America)
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.07.19]
Office Administrator
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[05.07.19]
PBR Environment Game Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Baba is You's delightfully innovative rule-writing system
Tencent shuts down PUBG Mobile in China following approval struggles
Blog: A mini-postmortem of the hero theme
Porting Dead Cells to mobile: An in-depth breakdown


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image