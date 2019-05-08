Watch Close To The Sun's developers talk launching on the Epic Game Store

Last week, Italian developer Storm in a Teacup launched Close To The Sun, a first-person horror game that takes players on a journey through a haunted cruise liner doomed by inventor Nikola Tesla. The company's made the notable decision to launch on the Epic Games Store, forgoing Steam as a debut platform.

Though Epic's hunt for exclusives comes as no surprise as it moves to take on Steam, it was worth finding out what going to a (for now) smaller platform meant for the developers of Close To The Sun. Those developers were kind enough to drop by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss their "Epic" decision, and discuss the making of the game.

You can watch the full interview in the video above, and you should if you're curious about how small teams can make asset-heavy horror games, or what the economics are like for going exclusive on the Epic Store.

