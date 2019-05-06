Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is hiring a Lead Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Renton, Washington

For decades, Wizards of the Coast has connected people around the world through play and imagination, with core games that have defined their genres - Magic: The Gathering® and Dungeons & Dragons®. We want to offer more ways to connect and play as the company grows. And that’s where you come in.

WHAT IS THIS ROLE ALL ABOUT?

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help manage and lead a team of engineers who build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

A DAY IN THE LIFE AS A LEAD SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Directly manages and supervises a team of software developers

Designs and implements solutions for Magic: The Gathering Arena in alignment with architectural designs and program needs.

Provide consultation on complex projects as a top level contributor/specialist.

Communicate and iterate on technical designs and decisions with the team.

Problem Solving

Must be able to work across the entire project while providing guidance to your reports

Grasps issues quickly and makes educated, critical judgments in the absence of complete information

Understands the technical challenges that arise from developing online games on multiple platforms

Must be able to work with a variety of other departments to create technical requirements

Communicates well and does not hesitate to initiate dialog with the relevant stakeholders

Must be able to plan and develop technical roadmaps, technical documentation and help determine priorities

WHAT YOU'LL BRING

Experience Creating and Casting these Spells:

10+ years software design experience

5-8 years of experience developing online, scalable, high performance applications and components

5-8 years of experience creating and shipping games

3+ years of experience managing software development teams

Strong coding, debugging and problem solving

Strong communication and collaboration

Experience developing and supporting a live game service

Knowledge, Abilities and Characteristics of the Ideal Wizard:

Experience building software solutions using AWS Technologies

Experience with MongoDB or other NoSQL data storage technologies

Experience with scalable distributed systems

Experience with process level concurrency

Working knowledge of containers and orchestration

Sound knowledge of software engineering, software engineering methodologies, and the impact of early decisions on later development stages of software projects

Experienced and skilled at leading and coaching talented software developers

Ability to conduct effective requirements gathering and analysis

Ability to work effectively with diverse groups of people in various roles

Willingness to help troubleshoot and resolve technical problems as they arise

Unity development and mobile development are a plus

We are an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer.

The above is intended to describe the general content of and the requirements for satisfactory performance in this position. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of the duties, responsibilities, or requirements of the position.

