Sega has acquired Two Point Hospital developer Two Point Studios

Sega Europe has acquired Two Point Hospital developer Two Point Studios for an undisclosed fee.

The British studio had already been working with Sega Europe in a publishing capacity via the company's Searchlight program, which was established to find new development talent working on projects with franchise potential.

For those unfamiliar with Two Point, the studio was established back in 2016 by Lionhead alumni Gary Carr, Mark Webley, and Ben Hymers. Since then, the trio have established a 17-strong team with experience working on franchises like like Fable, Alien: Isolation, and Black and White.

Following the Sega deal, Two Point will become a wholly owned Sega studio and a fully integrated part of the company's Sega Europe pillar, where it'll sit next to other devs like Creative Assembly, Sports Interactive, Relic Entertainment, and Amplitude Studios.

Two Point Hospital will also take its place alongside franchises like Total War, Company of Heroes, Endless Space, and Football Manager, with Two Point pledging to create more "exciting management sims" in the coming years.