Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sega has acquired Two Point Hospital developer Two Point Studios

Sega has acquired Two Point Hospital developer Two Point Studios

May 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
May 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sega Europe has acquired Two Point Hospital developer Two Point Studios for an undisclosed fee. 

The British studio had already been working with Sega Europe in a publishing capacity via the company's Searchlight program, which was established to find new development talent working on projects with franchise potential.

For those unfamiliar with Two Point, the studio was established back in 2016 by Lionhead alumni Gary Carr, Mark Webley, and Ben Hymers. Since then, the trio have established a 17-strong team with experience working on franchises like like Fable, Alien: Isolation, and Black and White

Following the Sega deal, Two Point will become a wholly owned Sega studio and a fully integrated part of the company's Sega Europe pillar, where it'll sit next to other devs like Creative Assembly, Sports Interactive, Relic Entertainment, and Amplitude Studios. 

Two Point Hospital will also take its place alongside franchises like Total War, Company of Heroes, Endless Space, and Football Manager, with Two Point pledging to create more "exciting management sims" in the coming years.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.08.19]
Combat Systems Designer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.08.19]
FX Artist
Hyper Hippo Games
Hyper Hippo Games — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
[05.08.19]
Software Developer - Unity
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.08.19]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How hit crafting game Forager happily handles thousands of instances
Designing Baba is You's delightfully innovative rule-writing system
Proposed legislation aims to ban loot boxes in the United States
Anthem fell short of EA's sales expectations


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image