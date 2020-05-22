Highlights of Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2020

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is event that takes place on the third Thursday of every May, with the goal of raising awareness about digital accessibility. Every successive year the games industry has been embracing it to ever greater levels.

2020 was no exception, even despite the usual in-person events not being possible this year. Some of the efforts are not public knowledge, companies holding private internal initiatives, individuals sending emails around their teams, and so on. But many are public knowledge, here's a list of some of the lovely things that I saw taking place over the day -

AbleGamers

Twitch stream with the AG staff to come say hi and learn about the mission

https://twitter.com/AbleGamers/status/1263513821072809992

Accessibility Unlocked

AccessJam, a week long accessibility & representation themed game jam

https://www.twitter.com/accessunlockanz/status/1262220709511565312

Accessible Streamers

Twitch raid train with prizes, fun and games

https://twitter.com/a11ystreaming/status/1262492303723319298

Améliane Chiasson

Accessibilibuddies post-GAAD unwind

https://mobile.twitter.com/AmelianeFC/status/1262864301653663744

Be Player One

Survey on the habits and expectations of disabled gamers

https://twitter.com/be_player_1/status/1263499399197581316

Can I Play That?

New YouTube channel launched with an inaugural video by Cherry Thompson

https://mobile.twitter.com/CanIPlayThat/status/1263469528828317703

Website accessibility upgrades

https://twitter.com/CanIPlayThat/status/1263482835618447360

Cherry Thompson

A lengthy video analysis of issues facing accessibility in the games industry

https://twitter.com/cherryrae/status/1263529112854884352

CNET

Showcase piece on disabled veterans, Warfighter Engaged and the Xbox Adaptive Controller

https://www.cnet.com/news/veterans-who-lost-limbs-learn-to-game-again-with-adaptive-controllers/

Crayta

Video interview with Kirsty McNaught, giving an overview of how she helped to built Crayta with accessibility in mind

https://twitter.com/CraytaGame/status/1263484696710705159

DAGERsystem

PS4 Pro accessibility giveaway

https://twitter.com/DAGERSYSTEM/status/1262881212378611714

Dualshockers

Interview with David Tisserand about Ubisoft is making accessibility part of the company's DNA

https://www.dualshockers.com/ubisoft-accessibility-features-games-exclusive/

Eidos / Square Enix

A week of activities including virtual talks from Cherry Thompson, SightlessKombat and Ian Hamilton

https://mobile.twitter.com/AmelianeFC/status/1262810593565847552

Article on SE's ongoing commitment to accessibility, what has been done so far and a callout for feedback for the future including launching an accessibility feedback form

https://twitter.com/SquareEnix/status/1263545300615979009

Frozenbyte

Post on how they are making their games better in terms of accessibility, and a call out to hear from players about their experiences

https://www.frozenbyte.com/2020/05/global-accessibility-awareness-day/

Ian Hamilton

Sharing some less well known facts through 20 question of accessibility trivia

https://forms.gle/uPEaZYZ4WchgQEtx7

IGDA-GASIG

A set of posters for use in studios centred around design challenges, backed up by gamer quotes, high level guidance, and data

https://twitter.com/ianhamilton_/status/1263632409255391232

Preview of some research material on key moments in game accessibility history from 1950 to 2019, due to appear in a few different projects in the future

https://twitter.com/ianhamilton_/status/1263642640274337794

Institute of Coding

Video piece on how to open the world of gaming to everyone, with Stacey Rebecca, Mick Donegan and Frankie Ward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfp8mdCjRkk

GAconf

Video compilation of past speakers' takes on what accessibility means to them

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjZCmHKNgGE

All talks from GAconf EU now freely available online

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk1amg9GbQw&list=PLVEo4bPIUOslGkRId3eWyWH2o_EICUprW

Game & Give

Mixer fundaraiser for AbleGamers

https://twitter.com/GoTeamGG/status/1263530058011955200

Illegallysighted

Showcase video of full text to speech in Age of Empires 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHqQT7sNnxw

King

Callout for accessibility feedback on Candy Crush Saga

https://community.king.com/en/candy-crush-friends-saga/discussion/294902/help-us-improve-accessibility-for-players-in-candy-crush-friends-saga

Liam Mason

Showcasing a hand movement controlled mobile game, with a call out for feedback from wheelchair users

https://twitter.com/LeelooMason/status/1263424664883343361

Logitech G

SpecialEffect showcase video

https://www.twitter.com/LogitechG/status/1262865710063259650

Game Changers podcast with Andrew Bromilow and Ian Hamilton

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/changing-perceptions-how-do-we-make-gaming-more-accessible/id1506765808?i=1000475047173

Creator spotlight video with Steve Saylor

https://mobile.twitter.com/stevesaylor/status/1263169145903947777

Marcus Skrov

Colour blindness UI tips thread

https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusSkov/status/1263428457943498752

Microsoft

Compilation thread of some great moments from over the history of the Inclusive Tech Lab

https://twitter.com/IncTechLab/status/1263504186584391680

Special Olympics virtual event announced

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2020/05/21/announcing-2020-special-olympics-xbox-virtual-gaming-event/

Xbox Ambassadors article on the work by SightlessKombat and others to develop a fully blind accessible Halo map

https://twitter.com/XboxAmbassadors/status/1263561047501201408

Mixer

Featuring streamers with disabilities throughout the day

https://twitter.com/LadieAuPair/status/1263503424357715970

nohandsnoexcuses

Building a gaming PC without fingers

https://twitter.com/nohandsnoexcuse/status/1263210873394327552

Onehandmostly

Why accessibility is important to me video

https://twitter.com/onehandmostly/status/1263530169236586496

Paul Amadeus Lane

Video interviews with a stellar lineup of game accessibility folk

https://twitter.com/Amadeus2k/status/1263219606488903680

PlayStation

Yuichi Haga announced as lead of Sony's accessibility employee group

https://twitter.com/InstallBase/status/1263486888326778881

t12t

Talk by Bryce Johnson on the Xbox Adaptive Controller

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJi0lqpHqZw&feature=youtu.be&t=5387

Twitch

Full day homepage takoever to showcase disabled streamers

https://blog.twitch.tv/en/2020/05/19/celebrate-accessibility-for-all-on-twitch/

Ubisoft

Showcase of blind accessibility initiatives, with Brandon Cole and David Tisserand

https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/4hE1D1MBWWssYuY7LaMmaS/learning-to-design-games-for-blind-players

Next year is the 10th anniversary of GAAD, set for May 20th!