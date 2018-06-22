How To Report Bugs

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutras community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

Cave Troll cannot be defeated with some weapons.

HUD displays incorrect amount of ammo.

Graphics in level 3 is broken.

Each of the above statements describes a potential bug in your game. However, none of them provide information required by programmers or designers to fix the issue. Those are, of course, a bit exaggerated examples. Nevertheless, I’ve seen way too many imprecise, incomplete and even incomprehensible bug reports, both as a QA specialist in the IT industry and as a developer and designer in the game industry.

In this post, I’d like to present a bug report template that is, in my opinion, clear, effective and sufficient. Here it is:

Title

Category

Severity/Priority

Steps to Reproduce

Current Result

Expected Result

Affected Version

Reproducibility

Platform

Attachments

There are two important remarks before I move on. Firstly, reporting bugs is all about communicating all that’s required to fix a bug, and nothing more. The main purpose of the above template is to provide such information. However, note that not every bug report must include all points.

Secondly, using some sort of a bug tracking tool is more than advisable. In case of very small projects, Google Docs could be a sufficient solution, but for more complex projects you’re going to need a tool that enables you to categorize, prioritize and filter bugs. I personally recommend Mantis for small and medium projects (10-30 people) and JIRA for big projects (30+ people). Keeping reported issues in order should be considered the first step towards fixing them.

Title

The title should be short and descriptive. Graphics in level 3 is broken surely is short, but not really descriptive. Skyscrapers in level 3 don’t have materials applied sounds better, and in this particular case the title alone might provide enough information to fix the bug (unless not all skyscrapers are affected).

Category

Each bug’s occurrence can be narrowed down to a specific game project area: User Interface, Audio, Dialogues, AI, etc. Such a category should be included in the bug report, as it helps to filter out a specific type of issue and points to a person/team to which a given bug should be assigned.

Severity/Priority

Severity describes how “harmful” a bug is. Slightly displaced UI button is a Minor issue, while a crash that prevents a player from completing the main quest is a Blocker.

Priority is in many cases directly proportional to Severity. Bug tracking tools usually have a separate drop-down menus for Severity (e.g. Minor, Major, Critical, Blocker) and Priority (e.g. Low, Normal, High, Urgent).

Steps To Reproduce

This is the most important part. Without a detailed step-by-step instruction on how to reproduce a bug the person responsible for fixing it won’t able to do it or will spend too much time and effort investigating how to reproduce the issue. Listed steps should be as detailed as needed (knowing what’s needed comes with experience) but also as simple as possible. I’ll give some examples later on.

Current Result

Basically, this should answer the question “What happens after I perform all steps listed in the previous part (Steps to Reproduce)?” Bear in mind that sometimes a single screenshot or error log says more than a hundred words (see Attachments part).

Expected Result

This one is not always required, but in some cases the report is incomplete without indicating what actually should happen in a correct scenario (if there was no bug).

Affected Version

If you found a bug in a specific build that has a version number or code, this code should be included in the report.

Reproducibility

This indicates whether a bug always occurs when Steps to Reproduce are performed or whether it’s not recurrent or in some way difficult to track. In a perfect situation, before reporting a bug we should always come up with such Steps to Reproduce that always result in the bug, but in some cases it will not be possible (for example bugs connected with low performance are sometimes difficult to reproduce).

Platform

Not always required, but sometimes necessary. Examples:

game is developed for e. g. PC, PS4 and XBox, and the bug occurs only on one of those platforms

the bug is related to low performance, so we need to report an exact hardware configuration

game is developed for web browsers, and the bug occurs only in a specific browser

Attachments

Those could be:

screenshots (very useful when describing bugs related to environments and UI)

videos (could illustrate some strange AI behaviors)

error logs (in case of any kind of crashes they should be considered a complementary part of the report)



OK, let’s see how the bug descriptions listed at the beginning could look like with the bug template applied.

Example 1: Cave Troll cannot be defeated with some weapons.

Title: Great Axe doesn’t do any damage to Cave Troll

Category: Gameplay

Severity/Priority: Critical/High

Steps to Reproduce:

Prerequisites: Act 2 should be active Travel to the Dwarven Realms Talk to Ghotrek to activate the Cave Troll side-quest Go to the Cave Troll’s lair Equip any weapon of Great Axe type Attack and try to damage the Cave Troll

Current Result: Cave Troll receives no damage

Expected Result: <rather obvious, so can be omitted>

Affected Version: 0.3.1

Reproducibility: always

Platform: any

Attachments: N/A

Example 2: HUD displays incorrect amount of ammo.

Title: Too much ammo is added after reload

Category: UI/HUD

Severity/Priority: Major/High

Steps to Reproduce:

Equip any firearm (let’s assume it has 30 bullets in the clip) Fire 5 bullets Reload

Current Result: HUD displays 55 bullets loaded (amount before reload + clip size)

Expected Result: HUD should display 30 bullets loaded (amount before reload + 5 after the reload)

Affected Version: 0.3.1

Reproducibility: always

Platform: any

Attachments: screenshot with incorrect value marked on HUD

Example 3: Graphics in level 3 is broken.

Title: Skyscrapers in level 3 don’t have materials applied

Category: Environments

Severity/Priority: Minor/Normal

Steps to Reproduce: <can be omitted, as the title is descriptive enough>

Current Result: please see attached screenshot

Expected Result: <rather obvious, so can be omitted>

Affected Version: 0.5b

Reproducibility: always

Platform: PS4

Attachments: screenshot with Skyscrapers



Handling bugs in an organized and consistent manner is essential for game quality. Using a clear and unified bug report template will boost your communication and team performance and, in the end, help deliver a smooth game experience that the players expect.

Thank you for reading.