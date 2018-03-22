Video: World Building Mafia 3's City

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The gameworld in Mafia III was inspired by New Orleans and used many key elements people remember from the Louisiana city. Several major iterations and then lots of minor adjustments were made to bring it to its final version.

Petr Zavesky and I presented this experience at Game-Access ’17 in Brno, Czech Republic on May 5, 2017.

Topics for Hangar 13’s project included the collaboration of Art & Design, the role of architecture, landmarks, 1960’s culture, and player affordance. It’s a dense 45-minute look into the creation of New Bordeaux using the last 10 minutes as a Q&A session with the audience.

More related videos to this specific presentation as well as other Mafia III presentations can be seen on my personal website: https://www.curiousconstructs.com/games/m3-new-bordeaux-presentation/