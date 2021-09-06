A Debugging Story

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

I’ve been wanting for some time to write something about debugging. I think it’s a really important topic that’s often overlooked. It’s not really taught in computer science classes (except to the extent you learn it by debugging your own programs). There aren’t many good books about it. Etc.

The tricky thing with writing about debugging, is that is such a hands-on experience. If you try to write something about it, it usually end up being a collection of vague “advice”, and I’m not sure how useful it is when you encounter a bug in the wild.

So, inspired by Julia Evans I decided to try something else: a Choose Your Own Adventure, where you have to fix a bug in The Machinery. Click the link below to start. Good Luck!

Start Your Adventure