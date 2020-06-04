Get Started Now With Performance Optimization — Learning Resources for Unity Addressables 2020+

[Visit the original site at Unity Addressables: Learning Resources]
You probably heard how addressables can help you optimize your Unity game: RAM usage, loading times, iteration times, content update with cloud storage...
But you might be confused about where to start learning addressables.
That I understand.
There's so much content out there on addressables that it can feel overwhelming at start.
To help you there, I compiled a list of resources to help you learn the addressables API in 2020+.
Here we go.
Quick Navigation
Introduction to Unity Addressables
Addressables — Asset Type Specifics
Audio
Video
Prefabs and Instances
Text
Benchmarks
Addressables — VR & AR Development
Addressables — Cloud Content Update
Microsoft Azure and PlayFab
Amazon AWS: S3
BunnyCDN
Google Storage
Other
Addressables — Extras
Courses
Rambling Stories
Introduction to Unity Addressables
If you are new to Unity Addressables, this section is for you.
Here, you'll learn what the addressable assets package will do for your game before your users ditch your game due to huge loading times and memory crashes.
Written Resources:
Video Resources:
Addressables — Asset Type Specifics
If you're having problems with specific asset types or you want to focus your efforts, this section is a good follow up.
Audio
Written Resources:
Video
Written Resources:
Prefabs and Instances
Written Resources:
Video Resources:
Text
Written Resources:
Benchmarks
Written Resources:
Addressables — VR & AR Development
When I started with Addressables, I never thought I'd need to go as deep as to make VR and AR-specific content.
But I'm glad Satchell78 proved me wrong here ðŸ™‚
Video Resources:
Addressables — Cloud Content Update
One of the biggest benefits of Unity Addressables is that it enables you to improve your content iteration times dramatically.
Instead of making new full builds to update the assets of your game, you can just upload new asset bundles that your player will fetch. This makes the whole update process a breeze, and it is particularly helpful for engineering and selling your DLCs.
Microsoft Azure and PlayFab
Written Resources:
Video Resources:
Amazon AWS: S3
Written Resources:
Video Resources:
BunnyCDN
Written Resources:
Google Storage
Video Resources:
Other
Addressables — Extras
Courses
Full courses that cover Unity Addressables for efficient game development:
Rambling Stories
