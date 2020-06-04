Get Started Now With Performance Optimization — Learning Resources for Unity Addressables 2020+

[Visit the original site at Unity Addressables: Learning Resources]

You probably heard how addressables can help you optimize your Unity game: RAM usage, loading times, iteration times, content update with cloud storage...

But you might be confused about where to start learning addressables.

That I understand.

There's so much content out there on addressables that it can feel overwhelming at start.

To help you there, I compiled a list of resources to help you learn the addressables API in 2020+.

If you think I'm missing a link, send me an e-mail to [email protected]

Here we go.

Introduction to Unity Addressables

Addressables — Asset Type Specifics

Audio

Video

Prefabs and Instances

Text

Benchmarks

Addressables — VR & AR Development

Addressables — Cloud Content Update

Microsoft Azure and PlayFab

Amazon AWS: S3

BunnyCDN

Google Storage

Other

Addressables — Extras

Courses

Rambling Stories

If you are new to Unity Addressables, this section is for you.

Here, you'll learn what the addressable assets package will do for your game before your users ditch your game due to huge loading times and memory crashes.

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

If you're having problems with specific asset types or you want to focus your efforts, this section is a good follow up.

Written Resources:

Written Resources:

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

Written Resources:

Written Resources:

When I started with Addressables, I never thought I'd need to go as deep as to make VR and AR-specific content.

But I'm glad Satchell78 proved me wrong here ðŸ™‚

Video Resources:

One of the biggest benefits of Unity Addressables is that it enables you to improve your content iteration times dramatically.

Instead of making new full builds to update the assets of your game, you can just upload new asset bundles that your player will fetch. This makes the whole update process a breeze, and it is particularly helpful for engineering and selling your DLCs.

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

Full courses that cover Unity Addressables for efficient game development:

Addressables for the Busy Developer (The Gamedev Guru)

