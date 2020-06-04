Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get Started Now With Performance Optimization — Learning Resources for Unity Addressables 2020+

by Ruben Torres Bonet on 04/06/20 10:32:00 am   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

[Visit the original site at Unity Addressables: Learning Resources]

You probably heard how addressables can help you optimize your Unity game: RAM usage, loading times, iteration times, content update with cloud storage...

But you might be confused about where to start learning addressables.

That I understand.

There's so much content out there on addressables that it can feel overwhelming at start.

To help you there, I compiled a list of resources to help you learn the addressables API in 2020+.

If you think I'm missing a link, send me an e-mail to [email protected]

Here we go.

Quick Navigation

 

Introduction to Unity Addressables

Addressables — Asset Type Specifics

    Audio

    Video

    Prefabs and Instances

    Text

    Benchmarks

Addressables — VR & AR Development

Addressables — Cloud Content Update

    Microsoft Azure and PlayFab

    Amazon AWS: S3

    BunnyCDN

    Google Storage

    Other

Addressables — Extras

    Courses

    Rambling Stories

 

Introduction to Unity Addressables

If you are new to Unity Addressables, this section is for you.

Here, you'll learn what the addressable assets package will do for your game before your users ditch your game due to huge loading times and memory crashes.

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

Addressables — Asset Type Specifics

If you're having problems with specific asset types or you want to focus your efforts, this section is a good follow up.

Audio

Written Resources:

Video

Written Resources:

Prefabs and Instances

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

Text

Written Resources:

Benchmarks

Written Resources:

Addressables — VR & AR Development

When I started with Addressables, I never thought I'd need to go as deep as to make VR and AR-specific content.

But I'm glad Satchell78 proved me wrong here ðŸ™‚

Video Resources:

 

Addressables — Cloud Content Update

One of the biggest benefits of Unity Addressables is that it enables you to improve your content iteration times dramatically.

Instead of making new full builds to update the assets of your game, you can just upload new asset bundles that your player will fetch. This makes the whole update process a breeze, and it is particularly helpful for engineering and selling your DLCs.

Microsoft Azure and PlayFab

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

Amazon AWS: S3

Written Resources:

Video Resources:

BunnyCDN

Written Resources:

Google Storage

Video Resources:

Other

Addressables — Extras

Courses

Full courses that cover Unity Addressables for efficient game development:

Rambling Stories

Have you come across other resources?

If so, let me know.

~Ruben

