Video Game Deep Cuts: The Year Of The Pac

by Simon Carless on 04/03/20 01:34:00 pm   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

[Pic via Tim Lapetino’s sublime ‘365ofPac’ visuals/collecting project, which I only just found!]

Welcome to the revamped Video Game Deep Cuts, folks. So, since I moved across to Substack as our newsletter host, it has a much more fully-featured CMS than Tinyletter.

Therefore, I thought I’d try a different format, inspired by both my buddy Juan Gril’s suggestions & Rex Sorgatz’s (sadly on hiatus) Recs newsletter. Hope you enjoy!

- Simon, curator

The Current: Recent Games In The Spotlight

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

The Past: Game History

The Other Goodness

The Bonus: Subscriber-Only Content Peek

We’re experimenting with paid subscriptions on the VGDC newsletter. Paid subscribers help keep VGDC running & get exclusive eBooks, game keys & newsletters, like Ars Technica’s Kyle Orland & his ‘All-Time Great’ article/video picks.

One of Kyle’s ten picks was Cecilia D’Anastasio’s ‘Inside The Culture Of Sexism At Riot Games’ investigation, & he noted the following about it:

“When most people picture Journalism-with-a-capital-J, they think of All The President’s Men-style investigative work where anonymous sources use public pressure to affect major structural change. The vast majority of video game journalism is decidedly not that.

So when a piece like this comes along that leads directly to a $10 million class-action lawsuit settlement and reports of real change at a corporate level, it’s definitely notable.”

Thanks for reading, and see you next week!
Simon.

