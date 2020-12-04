Video Game Deep Cuts: The Animal Crossing Minutes

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

[My Gamasutra colleagues had an editorial meeting in Animal Crossing - here’s evidence!]

We’re back again with Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, folks. I got some good feedback on the revamped newsletter, so there’s going to be a couple of tweaks, hurrah.

Since I’m on sabbatical from the dayjob, I could actually make multiple of these ‘core’ free VGDC newsletters per week. But it’s a slippery slope timewise. So I’ll be keeping it to two newsletters per week (one for free, one for paid subscribers!) for now - enjoy!

- Simon, curator

The Current: Recent Games In The Spotlight

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is here, it’s weird as heck, and yet it’s still “one of the most audacious [classic JRPG] remakes that we’ve ever seen in any medium.

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

Yes, people are holding weddings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. ðŸ“° (And even hiring bouncers for turnip trading protection, haha.

The Past: Game History

How 30 different people play Level 1-1 of Super Mario Bros.

The Other Goodness

The Bonus: Subscriber Game Club.

For those interested in a paid subscription to Video Game Deep Cuts, the latest bonus is the debut of our subscriber game club! First up is an analysis/giveaway of PS1-style horror game Night Of The Consumers.

Until next time!