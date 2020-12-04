Video Game Deep Cuts: The Animal Crossing Minutes

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
We’re back again with Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, folks. I got some good feedback on the revamped newsletter, so there’s going to be a couple of tweaks, hurrah.
Since I’m on sabbatical from the dayjob, I could actually make multiple of these ‘core’ free VGDC newsletters per week. But it’s a slippery slope timewise. So I’ll be keeping it to two newsletters per week (one for free, one for paid subscribers!) for now - enjoy!
- Simon, curator
The Current: Recent Games In The Spotlight
The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives
The Past: Game History
The Other Goodness
The Bonus: Subscriber Game Club.
For those interested in a paid subscription to Video Game Deep Cuts, the latest bonus is the debut of our subscriber game club! First up is an analysis/giveaway of PS1-style horror game Night Of The Consumers.
