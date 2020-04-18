Video Game Deep Cuts: Chex Quest... Chex Out?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

[Do you know who these superheroes are? Did you expect them to return?]

We’re back again, and thanks to those who made additional formatting comments on the revamped Video Game Deep Cuts. A couple more tweaks this week, and it’s approaching its final form!

As it evolves, there’s a few shifts. For example, a minority of the links are now to ‘cool/interesting stuff’ and notable new games, rather than longform articles or videos. Like, uhh, Chex Quest. Oh no, the $218 fan bundle sold out just as I was finishing this newsletter. Sorry, folks!

- Simon, curator

The Current: Recent Games In The Spotlight

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

The Past: Game History

A detailed mini-doc on Awesome Possum (pictured), Tengen’s eco-friendly ‘90s (flop) platformer mascot (with real-life opossum footage!)

A mainstream (personal) history of Valve’s resurrected Half-Life franchise.

The weird history & modern evolution of Sonic The Hedgehog fandom & culture.

Were you expecting a super-deluxe physical version of ‘90s DOOM engine-powered cereal promotion game Chex Quest? Nope, me neither.

The Other Goodness

Not up on what’s on Apple Arcade? Here’s its top 50 games ranked.

Hope you liked this one, and see you next week!

Simon.