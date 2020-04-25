Video Game Deep Cuts: XCOM's Cloudpunk Industries Of Titan

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

We’re back again! Regarding this week’s header pic, the Japan Retro Game Association is refurbishing Super Famicom (Super Nintendo) consoles “to [provide to] 100 households with kids who have to stay at home due to the coronavirus.” How wholesome.

Otherwise, I hope everyone is still dealing OK (enough) with the super weird real-life situation still playing out. I’m still on sabbatical, working on my game discoverability newsletter & this one, and wrestling a small child who is definitely not at preschool. Wish me luck!

- Simon, curator

The Current: Recent Games In The Spotlight

Cloudpunk (Steam, PC - pictured) is “a story-driven delivery game set in a stunning voxel metropolis”, and looks gorgeous.

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

Meet the storm chasers of Red Dead Redemption 2, streaking across the map in search of lightning strikes.

The Past: Game History

The history of the bizarre Bungie ‘game’ (OK, in-joke) Pimps At Sea, pictured.

The Other Goodness

There’s so much out there - this is just a chunk! See you next week, folks…

Simon.