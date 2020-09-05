Video Game Deep Cuts: The Donkey Kong Snowrunning Team

[Like slogging through the mud in a busted-up truck? Snowrunner’s your game!]

And here’s another installment of Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, in our 932nd week of self-isolation. That’s about right, huh? At least our digital video games & interesting articles/videos still seem to arriving promptly. Bon appetit!

- Simon, curator

Tonight We Riot (PC, Switch) is an ‘unapologetically leftist’ pixel squad brawler made by a worker-owned cooperative.

Someday You’ll Return (PC, pictured) is an atmospheric first-person psychological horror game which has great visuals, but mixed reviews to date.

Snowrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox) is the latest in the Spintires series, involving lots of slow, low-gear heavy vehicle maneuvering in rough terrain. It’s weird/good!

Wintermoor Tactics Club (PC, Switch) is a strategy RPG & visual novel combo about high school D&D shenanigans. ( Trailer .)

Levelhead (Xbox Game Pass, PC, Switch, iOS, Android) is a ‘leaving Early Access’ super-fun ‘platformer maker’ game from the Crashlands devs.

What makes a good RPG dungeon? A look at 11 great video game dungeons .

Why we need more games that are social platforms first & games second.

Fed up of no physical game exhibitions? LIKELIKE Online & oMoMA are playful, tricksy pixel-art style multiplayer galleries & environments.

Went deep into the rhythm game scene this week, & found this joyous 2-player freestyle on Konami’s Dancerush Stardom - 100%-ing the game while doing it!