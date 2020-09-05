Video Game Deep Cuts: The Donkey Kong Snowrunning Team

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
[Like slogging through the mud in a busted-up truck? Snowrunner’s your game!]
And here’s another installment of Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, in our 932nd week of self-isolation. That’s about right, huh? At least our digital video games & interesting articles/videos still seem to arriving promptly. Bon appetit!
- Simon, curator
The Current: New Games To Consider
-
Levelhead (Xbox Game Pass, PC, Switch, iOS, Android) is a ‘leaving Early Access’ super-fun ‘platformer maker’ game from the Crashlands devs.
-
Wintermoor Tactics Club (PC, Switch) is a strategy RPG & visual novel combo about high school D&D shenanigans. (Trailer.)
-
Old World (PC Early Access @ Epic Games Store) is Soren Johnson (Civ IV/Offworld Trading Company)’s latest intriguing 4x strategy game.
-
Snowrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox) is the latest in the Spintires series, involving lots of slow, low-gear heavy vehicle maneuvering in rough terrain. It’s weird/good!
-
Someday You’ll Return (PC, pictured) is an atmospheric first-person psychological horror game which has great visuals, but mixed reviews to date.
The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives
The Past: Game History
The Other Goodness
Hope you liked this particular set of links - and see you next week!
Simon.