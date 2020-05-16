Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 

Video Game Deep Cuts: The Ghost Of Id's Pro Skater

by Simon Carless on 05/16/20 03:36:00 pm   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

[Ah, this Id Software candid - fronted by the two Johns - never fails to entertain.]

Well, we seem to be approaching the 200th issue of Video Game Deep Cuts (now on Substack), my dear readers. And I’m still enjoying putting these together - though formatting them is a bit of a slog - since it helps organize the cool things I saw.

Hope you’re holding up, out there in Internetland.

Simon, curator

The Current: New Games To Consider

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

The Past: Game History

  • LSD: Dream Simulator’s unofficial English localization is a chance to play and savor the highly experimental PlayStation 1 title. 

The Other Goodness

Thanks for reading, and see you next week.
Simon.

Related Jobs

Question
Question — Remote, California, United States
[05.16.20]
Senior Network Engineer (Unreal Engine, Work from Home)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.15.20]
Environment Artist
Tripwire Interactive
Tripwire Interactive — Roswell, Georgia, United States
[05.15.20]
Lead Publishing Producer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.15.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image