Video Game Deep Cuts: The Ghost Of Id's Pro Skater

[Ah, this Id Software candid - fronted by the two Johns - never fails to entertain.]

Well, we seem to be approaching the 200th issue of Video Game Deep Cuts (now on Substack), my dear readers. And I’m still enjoying putting these together - though formatting them is a bit of a slog - since it helps organize the cool things I saw.

Hope you’re holding up, out there in Internetland.

- Simon, curator

The Current: New Games To Consider

Delores (PC) is a free prototype using Ron Gilbert’s new adventure game engine & “found art” from point ‘n click-er Thimbleweed Park. (Great idea/giveaway.)

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

Why cheating in PC multiplayer games is still a massive issue - and the quest for solutions.

The Past: Game History

LSD: Dream Simulator’s unofficial English localization is a chance to play and savor the highly experimental PlayStation 1 title.

The Other Goodness

Why do horror games sound so beautiful? A video essay.

Thanks for reading, and see you next week.

Simon.