Video Game Deep Cuts: The Mario Steamroller Monster Train

[Mario steamroller-ing pirate cartridges at a Dutch airport will now haunt your dreams?]

Goodness, it’s time for yet another Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, my darlings. This week, what’s been up? Well, another interminable quarantine week, but at least the Internet continues in good form.

Hope you enjoy all of these links, and we’ll be back midweek with the latest ‘All-Time Greats’ picks from a guest.

- Simon, curator

The Current: New Games To Consider

Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One) is an open-world RPG lite action game where yes, you’re a bloodthirsty shark. It’s a bit silly.

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

In a genre that's all about staying hidden, what should designers do in stealth games when the player is found?

The Past: Game History

Amazing longform piece on “when SimCity got serious: the story of Maxis Business Simulations and SimRefinery.”

The Other Goodness

Bored of your Zoom calls? You could always try doing company meetings in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Thanks for reading, and see you next week!

Simon.