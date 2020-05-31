Video Game Deep Cuts: Shantae's Epic Poly Bridge Kombat Life

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

[Great to see commissioned illustrations in articles - in this case by Sonny Ross for Polygon.]

Somehow, someway, we’re still putting Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, folks. Particularly this week, with all that’s going on, it feels weird to be putting out a newsletter about video games. But I had the links already, you can read it if you like and… see you next week?

- Simon, curator

The Current: New Games To Consider

Poly Bridge 2 (PC, Switch) is an enjoyable looking sequel to the physics-tastic bridge building simulator.

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

This 6-part deep dive into Epic Games (from the Epic Games Store to Fortnite) is very long, but pretty much unmissable.

The Past: Game History

The Other Goodness

A Louis Theroux-ish investigation into virtual world Second Life’s most expensive brothel.

Thanks for reading, and see you - I presume - next week.

Simon.