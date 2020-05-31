Video Game Deep Cuts: Shantae's Epic Poly Bridge Kombat Life

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
[Great to see commissioned illustrations in articles - in this case by Sonny Ross for Polygon.]
Somehow, someway, we’re still putting Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, folks. Particularly this week, with all that’s going on, it feels weird to be putting out a newsletter about video games. But I had the links already, you can read it if you like and… see you next week?
- Simon, curator
The Current: New Games To Consider
Sludge Life (PC, Switch) is a first-person lo-fi open world game with a lot of weird, grungy character.
Wondered why there’s no other Paper Mario-style cutout art/lite RPG games? Bug Fables: The Everlast Sapling (Switch, PS4, Xbox, previously on PC) did too, & it’s being very well received.
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC) is new story & character DLC for MK11 which includes Shang Tsung (!) & Robocop (!!).
Shantae & The Seven Sirens (iOS, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox) is a well-reviewed full release of the latest (formerly Apple-exclusive) 2D character platformer.
The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives
The Past: Game History
The Other Goodness
Thanks for reading, and see you - I presume - next week.
Simon.