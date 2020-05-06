Video Game Deep Cuts: Valorant Rants, Skelattack... Attacks?

[I like the sorta ‘spooky Castle Crashers’ vibe of Skelattack’s art direction, FWIW.]

Yes, this is another Video Game Deep Cuts newsletter on Substack. Yes, I hope you are directly donating to support Black communities & Black Lives Matter, as many game creators now are. And yes, I hope you are thinking about ways to provide long-term systemic support, in addition to short-term support. That’s all.

- Simon, curator

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch) is the latest in the typically eccentric but delightful Nintendo ‘collection of card/board games’ franchise.

Officially out now, Valorant (PC, pictured) looks like a strong Riot entry into the team-based FPS a la CS:GO, already has in-depth analyzing of tactics.

Skelattack (Switch, PS4, Xbox, PC) is interesting in that it’s Konami’s entry into publishing indie titles - the game itself is simply a ‘well-made 2D platformer’.

Gunfire Reborn (PC Early Access) is a Hong Kong-developed PC FPS that blends Borderlands & Risk Of Rain cannily, & is getting some notable buzz.