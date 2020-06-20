Video Game Deep Cuts: Summer In Mara's Shipbreaker Wildfire

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

It's issue number 200 (I think!) of Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack

Nowadays, betwen 2,500 and 3,000 people actually open and read each of these newsletters across Substack and Gamasutra, and as many as 250 click through on each individual link, so… that’s great! Will keep it going as long as I can…

- Simon, curator

The Current: New(er) Games To Consider

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC, Early Access) is an impressive-looking first person salvager (FPS?) where the focus is on looting derelict spaceships.

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

A well-done video on how Animal Crossing New Horizons fosters routine and connection.

The Past: Game History

The Other Goodness

What’s the role of slurs and obscenities in Scrabble, where words are stripped of their broader functions?

An ode to the game design opportunities created by the Nintendo DS’ dual-screen format (especially visual novel puzzle 9 Hours, 9 Person, 9 Doors!)

