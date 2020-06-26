Video Game Deep Cuts: SpongeBob's Death Come True

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

[Yes, this is what Hylics 2 really looks like. Any more questions?]

It’s Friday, and it’s definitely time for Video Game Deep Cuts on Substack, folks. It’s interesting - I can feel the newsletter morphing beneath my feet, as it moves more towards ‘things of interest’ than longform writing.

Though it has both, now! Has it attained its final form? Only time will tell.

- Simon, curator

The Current: New Games To Consider

Death Come True (Switch, iOS, Android) is a demise-heavy FMV adventure and the newest title from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka.

The Culture: Game Culture & Deep Dives

Why The Last Of Us II is a “narrative experiment depicting what would actually happen if a real human being behaved like a video game character.”

The Past: Game History

Deus Ex at 20: The oral history of a pivotal PC game.

The Other Goodness