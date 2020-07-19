Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 

Help needed: what's the real Steam reviews/sales ratio?

by Simon Carless on 07/19/20 10:04:00 pm   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs

1 comments Share on Twitter    RSS
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

[Hi, I’m ‘how people find your game’ expert Simon Carless, and you’re reading the Game Discoverability Now! newsletter, which you can subscribe to now, a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s.]

So, following a successful survey for ‘Steam wishlists to first week sales’, it’s time for a (much needed) re-evaluation of the lifetime review/sales ratio on Steam. And we need your help in giving us stats! But why the re-eval, and what’s it for?

Well many people use the Steam review/sales ratio to estimate how many copies of a game have been sold - to understand how games are doing in the space. It’s a key public metric, in fact. (‘A game has 100 reviews, perhaps it sold 3-5,000 copies’, etc..)

But there hasn't been a recent attempt to re-evaluate the so-called 'Boxleiter number' - more fully researched by Jake Birkett in 2018 as ‘for every Steam review, you’ve sold between 30 and 150 copies of your game’.

And there’s been some significant changes to Steam (and players!) in recent years. In particular, as of late 2019, there’s now a prompt for players to review games in the Steam interface:

There’s also been Steam sales which actually incentivized leaving lots of reviews (by giving you awards!) Overall, my impression is that ‘lifetime reviews to sales ratio’ has come down quite a bit in recent years.

I still hear of older games that have mantained a 1:75 ratio lifetime, but I’ve also encountered newer titles that have as low as 1:15 in terms of reviews to sales! (Also more games are building communities, and then encouraging reviews via those communities?)

Anyhow, it’s time to find out where we really are in 2020. So, if you have a game available on Steam, we’d love you to anonymously fill out this mini-survey at any time before the end of Friday, July 24th (in your local timezone!)

We don’t even need your exact lifetime sales number - just a range, and then the current sales/review ratio. So it’s even easier and ‘safer’ to fill out.

Please enter data multiple times if you have multiple games, and if we can get 50+ results for games of various vintages - we’ll have a great new benchmark! I’ll report it back to all newsletter subscribers in a couple of weeks!

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.17.20]
Programmer (Character Technology team)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.17.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.16.20]
AI Engineer (f/m/d)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[07.15.20]
Technical Director


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image