How big is your game's Discord? (Not this big!)

[Hi, I’m ‘how people find your game’ expert Simon Carless, and you’re reading the Game Discoverability Now! newsletter, which you can subscribe to now, a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s.]

Welcome to the latest edition of the Game Discoverabilityland round-up. In this edition, I smoosh together all of the notable news of the week into one post, so you can consume it like dining out on a fine three-course meal.

Not that any of us is doing that currently, of course. So let’s proceed with the hastily microwaved curry which is this week’s newsletter:

The biggest game Discords in the world ever!

This week, I was chatting (electronically) to Stephen Takowsky, who works on the massive Discord for Terraria at 505 Games (and also used to be a pro Civilization player with Team Liquid!)

Anyhow, Stephen does a bunch of neat work with Discord plug-ins and collaborations between large-scale Discords. He was kind enough to share with me his daily updated list of the most popular game-related Discord servers.

I’ve talked a little bit about Discord in the past. It’s a really great tool to attract and retain a community around your game and update them on your progress, no matter how many people hang out there.

But I thought some of the trends in the biggest/most active servers were super interesting, just to peruse what games are currently popular! Here’s what I particularly noticed:

A lot of the top servers are ‘official’, but not all of them. The ‘verified’ servers for Minecraft, Fortnite and others are run by staff or mods that are approved by the developers themselves. But you also get Discord-partnered servers like Animal Crossing and the Reddit-linked r/LeagueOfLegends - which are not endorsed by the maker of the game, but still thrive anyhow.

The top games are pretty much what I expected. When looking at the most active servers out there, the top titles include Minecraft, Valorant (wow, Riot’s done a good job here!), Fortnite, Rainbow 6, Roblox, and so on. There’s also a few ‘big’ indies like Terraria and Risk Of Rain 2 punching above their weight. And impressed to see Deep Rock Galactic, TemTem & SatisFactory also in the Top 30.

There’s some very active game Discords I was surprised about. If you were to tell me the Top 30 included Spellbreak (a game I clearly need to pay more attention to), Escape From Tarkov and GTFO, I admit I would have been a little surprised. And a Beat Saber modding Discord almost in the Top 10? Yup, that’s reinforcing its position as the breakout VR game - not surprising that Oculus bought the studio.

So that was what I personally took from the rundown of the top Discords! Feel free to read over it yourself and draw your own conclusions.

Which came first - the discount or the wishlist email?

Something that came up on Twitter today that I thought was worth passing along. I made the point that, at least on Steam, it’s not just the fact that a game is on sale that makes people buy it - it’s also Valve’s outbound marketing efforts:

Random discoverability note: when people put their game on sale on Steam, the 'X% off' is what helps people to make a decision. But it's the email to existing wishlisters of the game which is the real (push marketing!) impetus to buy, imo. — Simon Carless (@simoncarless) August 5, 2020

And as if by magic, somebody turned up in the comments to validate my opinion. (I always love it when that happens.)

can confirm. most of the steam games i've bought in the last couple years were because i got that email. i wishlist and wait patiently (because i have so many games to play already) — rinv (@rynvie) August 5, 2020

Obviously, this isn’t the only way that people find out games are on sale. For higher-profile titles, they will see it on Reddit, social media, or via dynamic deal-finding websites like the SteamDB sales tab. And for the larger sales, people will often browse for a while.

But the email is important - and it’s worth looking into those stats further. If you go to the bottom of your ‘Wishlist Actions’ page on the Steam back end, you’ll see a list of all the ‘Wishlist Notifications’ (emails!) sent, with the dates and 1-day and 7-day conversion numbers. (Though I believe this stat only tracks purchases directly from clicks, so you real number is going to be quite a lot higher.)

Oh, and bonus note from me: “Also, you have to discount your game by at least 20% to get the wishlist email sent by Steam!” You all know that, right? It’s on the Steamworks wishlist page documentation, but that’s not necessarily somewhere that we all reference all the time, haha.

Other Stuff…

As always, there’s plenty of other things going on here. In fact, I’m already filing things to post in NEXT week’s Game Discoverabilityland round-up. So let’s get going on this one, shall we?

Finally this week - I was amused, following my piece about sales/reviews ratios and the Steam UI change, to have someone point out this amazing example:

Great article as always, thank you :) If you need another example of "when did Steam change their UI to encourage reviews", check out Farming Simulator 19 ;)https://t.co/gcSDKkRVdx pic.twitter.com/LSydSbto8E — Markus Rosse (@ssero) August 3, 2020

(Subtext: Farming Simulator fans like ploughing fields a LOT. So they’ve been getting Steam reminders galore to review the game, following their daily tractor ride.)

Until next time, hope you enjoyed that curry!

Simon