Welcome to the newest GameDiscoverCo update! For this installment, our main section is a guest post from Gary Burchell of Fireblade Software (Abandon Ship), a veteran UK-based game dev who's just organized the Guildford Games Festival sale on Steam.

Gary was kind enough to write up his Steam sales experiences for us, which I think many of you may find interesting! Take it away, Gary:

The anatomy of a Steam sale

The themed Guildford Games sale on Steam ran from Thursday, 12th November 2020 at 10am PT to Monday, 16th November 10am PT. It coincided with the main [virtual, due to COVID] Guildford Games Festival which ran on the 13th and 14th November, and was organized by Sam Read and others.

[NOTE FROM SIMON: Guildford is a town located south of London in England which is a hotbed of video game dev, largely because Peter Molyneux’s original Theme Park/Dungeon Keeper dev Bullfrog was based there. Actually, I used to work locally in the late ‘90s at Kuju Entertainment. Famous studios there include Criterion/EA, Hello Games, & more.]

I wanted the page to have multiple objectives:

Help lift the Guildford games cluster into a global spotlight Have a tangible impact on local developers (particularly indies) by providing visibility resulting in wishlists and sales Provide an income boost with the participation of [Fireblade’s pirate tactics game] Abandon Ship Help drive some wishlists to an early store page for [Fireblade’s upcoming action defense FPS] SENTRY

I initially got approval from Valve to gain access to the sales page tools. After setting the page up and populating it, Valve had already said they may be able to grant the sale a “Daily Deal” slot.

A couple of weeks before the Festival, I wanted to show Valve that we were taking this extremely seriously, and also hoped we could get even more visibility. By now the page had some cool artwork and there were lots of games on it, most of which were discounted. It had the desired effect - we were treated to an increased ‘weekend deal’ slot along with a pop-up message when you log into Steam.

Forty one of the forty nine released games on the Guildford Games Festival sales page had discounts ranging from 10% to 80%. Each section was split into categories grouped by user review numbers that had varying capsule sizes.

Festival marketing statistics…

There are no obvious places to derive marketing stats (Valve confirmed they are working on tools for this in the future.) But there is evidence of sales page visits from the following information:

The events dashboard shows a “Reads” value of 1,740,086

An Abandon Ship sales page impressions stat of 1,958,394 (Abandon Ship was approximately a third of the way down the page)

A SENTRY sales page impressions stat of 1,313,632 (SENTRY was pretty much at the bottom of the page)

Dan Thomas from Etchplay (who was responsible for streaming the festival content) looked at the broadcast stats page and saw 2.7M unique views – although this was across two sessions, so there could be some minor duplication in the stats.

I therefore estimate that the page received between 1.75M and 2.5M visitors. There is no data for impressions available. There is no way the festival could have achieved these numbers without Steam featuring.

From reviewing the Global Top Sellers charts at various points over the festival duration, at one point there were seventeen participating games in the top 500 sellers on Steam. There were sixteen in the top 400. The highest positions were reached by Need For Speed Heat (6th overall at one point) and No Man’s Sky (10th overall).

Fireblade’s marketing stats…

A “Sales Page” option was displayed in the marketing section of the Steam back end. This accounted for nearly 2 million impressions, 27,482 store page visits at a click-thru rate of 1.4% (low compared to our lifetime stats).

Because our broadcast surfaced to the front page and generated approximately 1.1M impressions (and a typically low click-thru rate), it skewed our overall data for the duration of the festival:

The most popular day was Friday, followed by Saturday, Sunday, Thursday and Monday. As with any general increase in Steam popularity, a temporary boost to Discovery Queue occurs. Elsewhere, SENTRY was in the lowest section of the page and received 1.3M impressions, with a 0.33% click-thru rate resulting in 4.3k store page visits.

Festival sales/wishlists for Fireblade

Our sales for Abandon Ship during the 5-day festival period increased by 48 times compared to an “average” week (i.e. no featuring, discounts or external marketing). The top 5 countries were USA, China, Germany, Russia and UK which is consistent with our normal popularity by country.

Versus the Pirate-themed sale, we sold 17% less copies. However, this puts us in a similar ballpark, and performed above my original expectations.

We've had a lot of recent discounts, so were expecting wishlist conversion rates to be lower than normal. This was indeed the case, 40% of the copies sold came from Wishlist purchases (usually 50%+.) As with previous featuring, net wishlists increased (in this instance by over 2,000).

Analysis of SENTRY’s ‘stealth launch’..

We wouldn’t ordinarily release a Steam page for a new game until we had a suitably impressive announcement trailer to go with it. However, the recent Daily Deal along with the Festival featuring provided an opportunity for high visibility that we felt should not be missed.

We therefore released a Steam page for SENTRY, and made it looks as professional as we could with minimal assets. We received over 1,500 wishlists during this period. Considering how barebones the page looks, this feels like a strong result, especially as I estimate that wishlists have decreased in value, and you need 3-4 times the amount we did when Abandon Ship released in early 2018 to achieve similar launch results.

This would mean that 35% of the store page visits converted to Wishlists. I don’t believe this is accurate, and suspect that many people pressed the “add to wishlist” button that appears on the capsule image from the main Festival sale page.

[Concluding, there’s a lot more useful context/info - including sale layout info and more stats - in Gary’s full document, which we’ve hosted over on GameDiscoverCo’s website. Thanks again to him for making it available to all of us!]

The game discovery news round-up..

After that mammoth - and helpful - update, let's get on with the other game discovery and platform news, to round out this final regular newsletter of the week.

Lots of good stuff to cover this time, so let’s go for it:

Finally this week, after the Super Famicom sales chart in the last newsletter, here’s a chart on a whole different scale. Let’s look at estimated revenue for all 50 years of the video game industry (!), via this VisualCapitalist post and estimates from Pelham Smithers:

