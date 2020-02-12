What's your first week revenue per game platform?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Well, we’re back for the second time this week. And it looks like there’s a bumper crop of game discovery news to get to, further down this here GameDiscoverCo newsletter. (None of this news is about this terrible Among Us pastiche called Among Ass that I found on Steam. But perhaps it should have been?)

In the meantime, let’s lead off with a useful chart or two that we don’t see very often - and a call for more data on the matter:

Per-platform week 1 revenue - some new data!

So, it’s great to see people being very transparent with what is going right - or wrong, haha - with their Steam PC game launches. That’s half the point, right? The more of this information that can get out the better…

But you see relatively little discussion of multi-platform revenue, including console. So I was delighted when The First Tree dev David Wehle went public with the following week 1 revenue percentages for his third-person exploration game starring a fox:

How did The First Tree do on all six platforms? Well this should give you an idea. Some notes: I released on Switch in 2018, and it's a different beast now. I also received front-page features by Steam, Switch, Xbox, and Apple. #gamedev pic.twitter.com/mqopHdVsQU — David Wehle (@DavidWehle) November 27, 2020

It’s important to remember that all these versions launched at different times. (Looks like the Steam version debuted in September 2017, the console versions in November 2018, and the iOS/Android versions in late 2020.)

Additional salient points: as David notes, Switch’s release schedule got way more crowded since late 2018 (though his game is good & Switch-friendly, and would have done at least 2x as good as Xbox or PS4 even today, in our view.) Also, The First Tree got an iOS launch feature from Apple, and elsewhere in mobile, David says “Not sure what happened with Android... I got countless requests and no one bought it.”

I was originally hoping to include some other titles I have access to stats for. But a lot of them have anomalies (launching into Xbox Game Pass, or missing certain versions) which make them non-perfect examples.

So we wanted to ask - can some of you ‘donate’ anonymous % data on PC/console first week sales for your game(s)? If you can, here’s a Google Form to fill out with your relative first week sales per platform. I’ll print the results if anyone brings the numbers…

How about ‘long tail’ for these different platforms?

Yes, first week revenue is one thing, but continued sales on these platforms is another. Anecdotally, here’s what I’ve heard about some of the long tail pluses and minuses for non-Steam platforms:

Seems like you can rack up decent long-term revenue on Switch by discounting regularly, since its discounting rules are closer to Steam’s (being time-based). Perhaps at the cost of longer-term devaluation of games, though?

Sony and Microsoft’s rules over discounting are more restrictive/bottlenecked than either Steam or Switch, and long tail may be affected (somewhat negatively) by that. But hey, less long-term devaluation of games as a product*. (*Except Game Pass, lol.)

iOS premium games can have decent long-tail revenue if they get repeatedly Apple featured. But of course you can’t charge as much $ per unit, which is a bit of a killer.

One theme endures, though - of PC/Steam revenue being a bigger chunk of the total % than you might expect, especially for ‘indie-looking’ games. (Don’t presume you’ll quadruple your PC revenue just by launching on all the consoles. Unless you have a game which truly appeals to a core console game player. At which point… back up those money trucks!)

Follow-up: Apple’s 15% cut for App Store games

Thanks to everyone who read or commented on our recent GameDiscoverCo newsletter - ‘Does Apple's 15% platform cut change the game?’, discussing Apple’s changes to its royalty rate for smaller devs.

There were some super interesting responses, on both Apple and platform cuts in general. Wanted to highlight the following ones:

Thanks to Owen Goss (Disco Zoo) for pointing out an error. I originally implied that the 15% App Store cut was retroactive to 2020, and this is incorrect. (I was misreading this confusingly phrased piece of text: “Existing developers who made up to $1 million in 2020 for all of their apps, as well as developers new to the App Store, can qualify for the program [which starts in January 2021] and the reduced commission.”)

A comment on the Gamasutra version of the post from Richard East brings up the ‘true’ commission rate on Nintendo Switch: “Nintendo's cut is effectively 25% when considering their 5% 'coin rebate'. This might even be a bigger boost to indies than a 25% actual commission, since it encourages purchasers to use up those coins before their 12 month expiry.”

Just to capture my own reply to Richard on Switch’s real royalty rate: “It's 25% in a weird abstract way, because the coin rebate might or might not be spent on your games? I bet for cheap/90% off games, a lot of the spending is 'free money' via coins. (Relatedly: I don't think we've even seen stats on the percentage of people who actually use their coins. I suspect it's nowhere near 100%, because it's not super well explained on the eShop.)”

Finally, Tenderfoot Tactics dev Badru took issue with me calling financial group Vanguard a good ownership model, correctly pointing out that Vanguard is one of the biggest shareholders into U.S. private prisons. This is because Vanguard blindly invests in all the top public companies (unless you opt not to by picking very specific funds.) If we’re trying to talk about ethics & capitalism, it’s only right we should be called out on ethics. (Semi-related: Badru has a hot tamale opinion piece about Itch and Steam that is worth poking your head into.)

The game discovery news round-up..

And we’re at the ‘lots of things to round up’ stage of this GameDiscoverCo newsletter. So this is the part you can doomscroll past if there’s just a little bit too much of it for you. But some of it is useful - honest!

Finally for this newsletter, Brace Yourself Games’ Ryan Clark has created a second in his video series about how to make video game hooks (ironically called ‘Part 2’ - not very hook-y, Ryan! Here’s ‘Part 1’.)

But this is all INCREDIBLY good stuff. And it’s right at the core of what I’m trying to preach with this newsletter. You need the right design or angling to get people to notice your game, even before you get to ‘marketing’ it. Go check it out:

