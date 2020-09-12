Platform share, platform share, platform share!

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Per-platform first week revenue - new data!

“Because if I tell you, you'll tell your friends, your friends are callin' me on the horn all the time, I gotta show up at shopping centers for openings and sign autographs and shit like that and it makes my life a *hell*.” - Beetlejuice

Sometimes I feel like lack of transparency on game platform sales is a bit like the above Beetlejuice quote (about why he can’t tell Lydia his name.) That’s why we recently ran a newsletter including David Wehle’s per-platform first week revenue for PC, console, and iOS/Android for the First Tree.

We asked some of you to contribute what your first week revenue was across PC and console. And here’s the anonymous results for the responses that involved all of the platforms:

This is very limited and anecdotal data - but still data! Game 3 looks to be a bit of an outlier, having done particularly well on Xbox and way less well on Switch. But Game 1 and Game 2 are close to The First Tree’s broad trend for non-AAA looking games, which is what I understand many (but not all!) indie games trend towards.

Recently, I’ve been told, Switch’s first week % is shrinking to be a little closer to Xbox’s first week, due to the sheer amount of games on Switch nowadays. Even so, Switch’s long tail can still be better than other consoles, due to the at-will discounting. Or that’s the theory.

Per-platform revenue share… on PC?

More anecdotal data news! Smart but ornery UK solo dev Cliffski just published a post-launch blog update on his political strategy game sequel Democracy 4, which already has gross revenue of around $800,000 and net of about $500,000 just a couple of months into Steam Early Access. (Though he does note that the game cost $357,000 to make so far, and will cost more as he keeps building it out…)

And it’s notable because he included a per-platform net revenue update for the PC only game, which ‘direct sold’ through both the Humble widget and Itch at various times before Steam Early Access release:

So that’s a larger percentage that you would normally expect from Humble due to his active direct marketing via the Humble widget, which also only has a 5% platform cut - compared to 30% for Steam. (Handily, revenue from the Humble widget is labeled here differently to the Humble store. I was also told he drove his pre-Steam users directly to the Itch page at one point, which explains its larger percentage than normal.)

The other neat surprise is a look at Epic Games Store revenue for Democracy 4, which unfortunately launched on EGS later than Steam, so not a great ‘apples to apples’ comparison. Nonetheless, the total net revenue share for Epic looks to be in the ‘worth it incrementally’ ballpark, if not a game changer in this case.

It is interesting that Cliffski says pointedly: “Because my strategy has always been maximum independence and resilience as a company, I try to spread my income as much as I can between different stores.” And he’s done a better job than almost anyone I’ve seen - even spending on paid ads to get people to buy via the Humble widget. But he’s still at 75% net Steam revenue. Just shows how hard it is to get away from the Steam juggernaut!

I also agree with his final point on devs ‘gaming things out’ too much via numbers. Don’t get too obsessed. Concentrate on picking a good genre and hook for your game - and then using player feedback to make it. (But do some research to work out what good genres and topics are. Especially if you don’t own franchises in particularly Steam player-compatible genres! That’s where data is actually, uh, helpful…)

The game discovery news round-up..

Finishing out here with yet another graph (sorry, this particular newsletter is very graph-heavy!) And also a whole bunch of neat news from all over the Internet about video games, discovery and platforms:

