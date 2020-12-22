Who's playing what on PlayStation 5?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Welcome to the final GameDiscoverCo newsletter before the holidays! It’s been a bit of a crazy year, huh? Looks like there’s a lot to get through in this edition. (Though we’ll still have at least one newsletter before the end of 2020.)

We should probably get to it, huh? Let’s go:

A PlayStation 5 playtime primer

So, it’s not the biggest sample size in the world, but I’ve been keeping an eye on the PS Time Tracker website recently. It allows players to add a bot as a friend on PSN, and then has the bot keep a track of the games you’re playing. (Don’t shut this down, Sony - it’s interesting!)

In the above image, there’s the Top 10 PlayStation 5 games played over the last 30 days, with number of sessions and average playtimes, from a sample size of 3,018 active players. (Presumably mostly English language & more ‘core’ gamers!) The top 100 is listed here.

Not surprising to see Cyberpunk 2077 atop the list (despite not having been out for 30 days!) But I did think it notable that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is doing so well playtime-wise (averaging 30 hours per player?) And the Demon’s Souls remake has been the standout PS5 exclusive from a playtime perspective right now.

The other obvious lesson? People are still playing plenty of previously released titles (like FIFA 21, Destiny 2, and Fortnite), with varying degrees of graphical upgrade, just because they’re great titles that are frequently updated. While ‘only on PS5’ works in a few cases, it’s really the cross-gen sell that cements the deal for prospective buyers.

Briefly, the site also does have PlayStation 4 Top 100 playtime stats. And wow, Grand Theft Auto V is still doing so well (partly because of its GTA Online GaaS elements, I’m sure!) And there’s lots of GaaS-y stuff in the Top 50, as you’d expect, since this is all about playtime. Anyhow, poke around, and hopefully learn some things you didn’t know!

Follow-ups: eShop discounts, ‘Growth stocks’

A couple of recent GameDiscoverCo newsletters have seen more widespread feedback, so here’s a couple of follow-ups:

First, the newsletter discussing the eShop’s crackdown on extreme discounting ended up getting pretty popular, including a re-report by Polygon citing GameDiscoverCo. There were some skeptics on the ‘$1.99 minimum for North American eShop’ report, because there are still a handful of games that show up cheaper.

But it turns out this is due to some devs (like SMG Studio of Death Squared fame, ahem) setting their discounts months and months ahead, before the rule changed:

9️⃣9️⃣ cents on the Nintendo Switch US eShop 👀



Lowest price ever and we'll never be able to go this low again as the rules changed.



We're the lowest price game on the eShop because I planned the sales 4 months in advance ⚡🧠⚡

Relatedly, it was pointed out as a follow-up that the Japanese eShop has capped the maximum sale price to 100 yen (~1 USD). But due to the more, uhh, ‘orderly’ approach to Switch in Japan, there’s been less crazy discounting in general for Switch in Japan. Which really can’t be said for North America or Europe, haha.

(Though Martin Lindell does note that he “imagines there will be more games releasing as IARC is now approved, meaning no CERO certificate required for the JP eShop.” This is a good point, as CERO was a bit of a nightmare(tm).)

Secondly, the opinion piece on game company acquisitions and ‘the growth stock bubble’ had an excellent reply from Edo Salvesen at Finstock Capital, a London-based company that specializes in video game financing.

Edo makes the fair point that it’s not just company execs that are hot on making acquisitions, it’s also their shareholders: "Those games companies which are listed [on public stock exchanges] (Team 17/Keywords etc) and are already generating profit are being questioned by investors what they are doing with the excess cash they are producing.

They have a number of options available to them. They could return it to shareholders [as dividends], but it’s in management’s interest to keep hold of it and prove that they can hit long term incentives. By returning to shareholders they are limiting their own growth plans - so they would argue that by investing in Company A/B or C, they are generating better returns."

So ‘game companies are profitable, nothing else to do but buy more companies, since your investors insist on it’ seems to be the reality for public firms, in this growth-centric ecosystem. Not a massive fan of this infinite roll-up scenario, but that’s where we are at.

Thanks for supporting GameDiscoverCo in 2020!

Before we get to the round-ups, wanted to thank all of you for reading and supporting the GameDiscoverCo newsletter - and the company - in 2020! Consulting clients like No More Robots, Dotemu, Akupara Games & a number of others I can’t talk about have made it a rewarding and fun time for us so far.

And I definitely want to thank those who supported the GameDiscoverCo Plus newsletter and data tier when it launched - it’s already one of the top 10 paid technology newsletters on the Substack platform, after just a month or so, woo.

While I’m here, a quick note about enhancements for GameDiscoverCo Plus subscribers. We recently added Steam Hype scores on our Plus back-end details page for every single unreleased Steam game, updated daily & browsable on demand. (I showcased this on Twitter, re: Back 4 Blood’s swift rise to a near-Top 30 Hype score as one of the most anticipated Steam games. And did you know that Party Animals is now #1 on the GameDiscoverCo Steam Hype list, after Cyberpunk’s release?)

We're not planning to make GameDiscoverCo a ‘data coming out of our ears’ Newzoo or EEDAR competitor. But we will continue augmenting our Plus-exclusive newsletters with interesting data, AMAs, Discord conversations and analyses you can’t get elsewhere - so sign up & help us keep up the good work!

The game discovery news round-up..

Since the last newsletter didn’t have any round-up elements, we’re backed up with just a few billion links here. So let’s bust ‘em all out at once and dissolve your brain into gelatinous material:

