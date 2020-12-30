Steam's end of year bonanza gets 'experimental'

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Just the one more GameDiscoverCo newsletter in 2020 - because it turns out people are buying LOTS of games and things are happening, even in this whole ‘holiday period’ thing.

We’ll be back properly next week (and we did run out of time to do the first GameDiscoverCo Plus AMA newsletter, but look for that in the first week of Jan 2021!) So let’s go look at stuff, starting with innovations in the Steam Winter sale:

Steam sale gets faceted subpages!

It may not have escaped your notice that the Steam Winter Sale is on right now! During this time, looks like most of your Steam games or game portfolios are making 5-8x their regular daily revenue. (And even more units than that, since prices are reduced.) So this sale is a couple of months revenue in one big pop….

And it’s good to see that Valve is also trying new things to deepen discovery in the sale. Alongside the Winter Sale this year they’ve unveiled faceted browsing, a new way to explore sales on Steam. (It’s listed as a Steam Labs experiment/project, but is already rolled out to everyone in this sale.)

As the Steam team notes: “As part of this year’s Autumn Sale we introduced over a dozen genre- and theme-specific sale pages to help players browse and discover our most popular games on discount during the event. We found these themed pages drove more game store page visits during the sale than all but one other Steam store point of discovery – the grid of featured games at the top of the home page. Given the popularity of these themed pages, we’ve introduced more of them in this year’s Winter Sale, and we’ve added some smarts so we’re able to now list them based on their likely relevance to you.”

So there’s two things going on here. Firstly, each of these bigger subpages (of which there are 20 in this sale, I think, from ‘Story-Rich’ through ‘Horror’ & beyond) have an infinite-scroll set of ‘Featured Titles’, which are ranked based on some kind of algorithm looking at revenue/review popularity. There’s also ‘Recommended For You’ personalized picks at the top of each of these subpages.

(I did discover during researching this article that Monopoly Plus was in the ‘Horror’ section of the sale. But that’s because some hilarious Steam user tagged it ‘Psychological Horror’, which is at least 50% true! Overall, it seems to work very well.)

And then there’s faceted browsing, which “…lets you tell Steam what you’re looking for as you browse, by quickly filtering titles along a variety of axes such as visual style, theme, mood, player support, and more. Concepts can be selected across categories to serve as quick AND search operations, while concepts can be selected within categories to serve as quick OR search operations.”

This seems neat, too - I’d be interested to know how much people use it, because I don’t know that all of the tags you can filter by are ones that I would naturally apply when looking for a game. But many certainly are.

And again, the point is - more choice, more ways to browse, less of the ‘your game is either featured or it isn’t’ binary which occurs in most sales. You can check out the Steam user feedback so far in this forum - and maybe you should go add your own!

Mobile games, misleading ads & ethics

So, I was served this mobile ad for Evony: The King’s Return on Twitter the other day, and I think it’s worth weighing in again on this ridiculous paid discovery hack.

My comment was: “I see the ‘people might be intimidated by a complex-looking strategy game, let’s advertise it with a cute puzzle game’ trend is still in effect for F2P mobile games… They may have this puzzle-y stuff actually in there as an initial mini-game but it’s not how Evony plays at alllll.” (Actually, Evony is a complex strategy game, which ironically was known for its ‘sexy MMO ads’ back a decade ago, sigh. So they’re still at the ‘ad hacking’.)

And this mobile game ad trend isn’t limited to Evony. It used to be that games would show completely unrelated stories/gameplay that didn’t exist. But now, companies like Playrix (Gardenscapes) started actually integrating the puzzle ad mini-games into the game itself - they “have essentially de-faked the fake ads by implementing these playable ads into their games.”

And this is what Evony is doing too. A prominent review on Google Play right now says: “The puzzles get you on this game but then after a dozen or so puzzles this game becomes something totally different.” And here’s another: “Downloaded it because it advertised it to be a puzzle game. Doesn't tell you it's actually a war type game with a few puzzles thrown in. Doesn't tell you when someone attacks you until it's over, and the monster's levels are ridiculously hard..”

So yep, this is the actual, ‘real’ game (video, including both mini-games and normal gameplay), which the latter reviewer actually started playing:

The icing on the cake for me is this article about why the misleading mobile game ads are actually working. And it’s.. not great: “To break out and signal to Facebook to serve its ad to a different audience (Resource Management, Hidden Object, Story Adventure) who would also enjoy the game but need to discover it, [mobile publishers] needed to somehow tell the optimization algorithms to focus on that audience. They did so by creating creatives for such types of games.”

So I understand that making paid mobile ads that partly or wholly misrepresent the game makes business sense. It encourages some otherwise disinterested people to spend money in the game long-term, despite the fake pitch.

So it is - apparently - a discovery win for some major mobile game companies. And doubtless revenue-positive when done right. But this is precisely why the paid ad-centric nature of mobile gaming encourages less-than-ethical behavior. You have to keep ratcheting up the tactics to compete (because paid ads drive revenue, and you need high ROI).

And I’m just talking about acquisition tactics here - not retention and revenue maximization through monetization design, which is a whole different ball of wax when taken to the extreme. Not saying that F2P companies are ‘evil’ - plenty of good, interesting game design & reasonable business still happening there - but… heads up?

The game discovery news round-up..

And that’s pretty much it for the year. Except these interesting and relevant links from the world of game discovery, of course, which should tide you over until this newsletter returns in the first week of January:

