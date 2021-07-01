Discount strategy: your key post-launch game discovery tool

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Welcome to the second GameDiscoverCo column for the first week of January 2021. Look, it’s a pretty crazy week here in the U.S. right now. Lots of breaking political news of the ‘new Trump lows’ type emerged - so I didn’t think it right to put this newsletter out yesterday. But gotta keep going somehow here, so here we are.

Are you winning at post-launch discounts?

So, when your game has been released - whether you be a solo developer or a large publisher - how do you get people to keep talking about it or buying it?

Building in marketing and discovery ‘beats’ for patches, expansions, and DLC is one way - if your game is compatible with that style of development. (I think it’s more and more important for long tail sales that your game is.) And of course, you can keep approaching streamers even after release, although likely with diminishing returns.

However, we do think that some game makers don’t spend enough time being 100% methodical about discount timings and amounts. And we do believe judicious discounting is possibly the most powerful post-launch discovery tool for your games.

For every developer who is completely synchronized on this, there are others that hold back. This can be partly because they are concerned about perceptions that they discount too much, and partly because the logistics of keeping all the multi-platform discounts straight can be complex.

There are now platforms helping with logistics. I haven’t talked about IndieBI much, partly because I didn’t want to overwhelm them with interest. But the revenue/sales tracking platform client that the company is early in building includes clear multi-platform sales data for your own games, with sale timing reminders. Highly recommend.

And if we’re looking for indications on what other devs and publishers are doing in the space - or what players want in order to buy - there’s some great options:

Is There Any Deal? is a PC-based deal monitoring site for players. It’s particularly interesting because you can see how many registered site members are waiting for discounts on a game, and at what discount they’re going to get notified. (See above picture, for an example involving Subnautica. Slightly odd example because the game’s base price has changed a couple of times, but you get the idea. Thanks to Lars Doucet for pointing this out.)

SteamDB is always spectacularly helpful, and the main game page for each Steam title has a discount history if you scroll down. Here’s an example for the original Overcooked. Team17 is pretty ruthlessly efficient at discount revenue maximization, by the way. So I recommend checking out some of their games for approaches, both for frequency and discount amount.

DekuDeals is a good site to browse for Nintendo Switch, though it includes a lot of cheap retail titles. So maybe browse to the eShop section if you’re interested in the digital side of things. Looking at games like Axiom Verge (see below) clearly brings up sales and discount history. eShop Prices is also a good ‘discounts / discount history’ site on the Switch side of things.

Anyhow, our belief on discounts is pretty simple, and is as follows:

Frequency: you should discount your games at every available opportunity . Not necessarily at massive percentages to start with, though! It’s not seen as a negative from a player perspective, since most players only notice a fraction of available discounts. It’s all about being methodical about the Steam discounting rules, finding ‘special’ sales you are eligible for, and being similarly exacting for Switch (discount rules NDA-ed, but go find ‘em if you have access!) Xbox and PlayStation are more complex - they have no at-will discounts - but work with your rep, and get in whatever discounts you can.

Amount: it’s our view that gradually increasing discounts is the best practice . (So don’t jump discounts down and then back up again. Unless perhaps there’s a ‘viral’ Switch-style one off discount you want to try?) As for how aggressive you are - it varies per platform, and Switch has been tending more aggressive recently. But I personally like Steam discount strategies like Overcooked 2’s, taking the game down to 50% off over a period of about 2 years.

Aggressiveness: There’s no doubt that some games get more aggressively discounted %-wise, and you can potentially make more cash that way. Curve’s Bomber Crew got to 50% off on Steam swiftly, and is at 80% off in sales nowadays. And even the relatively new Hotshot Racing was 50% off in the Winter Sale, four months after launch. Bit strong for my tastes, but I also think No More Robots probably underdiscounts somewhat. Not Tonight has never been more than 40% off on Steam (for the base game - the bundle with the DLC has been >40% off), despite releasing in 2018. Perhaps too conservative, and leaving money on the table?

Concluding - there’s no concrete playbook for this. And obviously ‘revenue maximization at all costs’ would lead to games being overly discounted (50-90%) at all time, and would usher in the dominant era of the Netflix-style game subscription services months (months!) earlier than we expect. (It’s currently scheduled for 2023. Kidding. Sorta.)

But being thoughtful and methodical about the discounting rules you want to follow, whether with one game or a portfolio, is important. For many games, it really is the most under-optimized post launch discovery mechanism for your game. Especially on Steam, due to the way wishlist reminders/emails are sent out. Food for thought, eh?

The game discovery news round-up..

