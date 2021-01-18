Game platform deep-dive: from NeuroVoider to ScourgeBringer

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

So, welcome back to the world of ‘staring obsessively at video game numbers and charts’ - which is why you dig us so much, right? (But seriously, we at GameDiscoverCo love transparency, a lot. Kudos to the game devs willing to put info out there.)

First up this week, we have a unique chance to compare a couple of games from different timeframes and the same dev, looking at their relative performance on multiple platforms…

NeuroVoider vs. ScourgeBringer - the data.

Over on Twitter, Flying Oak Games’ Thomas Altenburger was kind enough to launch a detailed thread on the relative performance of his two biggest recent Dear Villagers-published games, NeuroVoider (a twin-stick pixel shooter with roguelike elements, which launched in 2017) and ScourgeBringer (a 2D pixel sidescroller with roguelike elements, which debuted in 2020!)

He starts out with the most ‘shocking’ stat, see above. Though it’s perhaps not one that would surprise you if you’ve been listening to GameDiscoverCo’s comments that ‘Switch got pretty crowded, sales aren’t what they used to be just because of supply/demand disparities’.

As you can see, just comparing Steam and Switch, NeuroVoider - which launched early in the Switch’s lifecycle - had 91% of its revenue in the first 60 days on Switch - and 9% on Steam. But ScourgeBringer had just 14% of its 60-day revenue on Switch, and 86% on Steam.

Thomas adds some detail here: “NeuroVoider released very early in the [Switch] console lifecycle, and was pretty much alone [in the release schedule]. ScourgeBringer released during the most crowded month the console has ever known (while also performing super well on PC, vs. NeuroVoider’s bad PC launch).”

He also notes elsewhere on the extreme disparity: “ScourgeBringer did 4 times less [revenue] than NeuroVoider on Switch, while doing 10 times more on Steam.” FWIW, I think ScourgeBringer has a better ‘hook’ and is more enticing, so I get why it hit on Steam:

Next up, we have a wonderfully helpful chart duo - revenue sources for both games, including ‘deals’ (which he says includes ‘bundles [e.g. Humble], Prime Gaming, Game Pass, etc..’) It gives a good sense of the diversity of revenue you sometimes need to make things work.

Firstly, here’s NeuroVoider:

(He doesn’t name them, but it looks like Humble Monthly and Amazon/Twitch Prime were NeuroVoider’s main bundle revenue sources. And Limited Run did the physical edition of the game.)

Secondly, here’s ScourgeBringer - which has a PC/Xbox Game Pass deal, likely accounting for a fair amount of the ‘deals’ revenue slice on this graph:

But remember, we’ve heard that Game Pass is a single lump sum, unless renewed or fulfilling various other ‘performance bonus’ scenarios. Whereas the other revenue sources will keep trending up over time.

(Oh, and ‘Consoles’ means ‘individual game sales on consoles’, just to be clear. Some of the deals revenue also relates to console, just in a less attributable way.)

The final part of Thomas’ deconstruction is NeuroVoider’s lifetime unit share per platform, both including and not including bundles and physical editions. (Guessing its Humble Monthly/Prime Gaming appearances inflated its ‘bundle’ unit sales a lot!):

The similar data for Scourgebringer is a bit more abstracted, since it doesn’t show specific consoles. Remember that the console versions are very new, though - only having launched in October 2020:

As you can see, the charts show Steam being the vast majority of the individually sold units outside of ‘Deals’. But the subscription bundles/deals section is 68% of the total units to date. Not surprising, since ‘Steam and Game Pass’ is becoming a quite common mix for high quality non-3D AAA games like this.

What does it all mean?

Concluding: ScourgeBringer was a bit of a Steam hit that got slightly lost in the crowded Switch market, despite looking like it might do well on Switch, and getting a great NintendoLife review. And it got good penetration and revenue via its Game Pass deal.

(BTW, it still has time to make more Switch $ with discounts. It’s only been out for a couple of months there, so it’s early to evaluate lifetime results. This is why it’s so tricky to evaluate games side by side.)

On the other hand, NeuroVoider was in the right place at the right time in the Switch’s eShop lifecycle. Then it built up other useful revenue over time via a multitude of routes - bundles, physical, etc. Which you might hope ScourgeBringer would do too.

We’ll see if all of the same routes to success are still available, going forward. And thanks again to Thomas for providing all this info! (Bonus: here’s the players per country for these two games, per Thomas.)

