5 ways to boost your Steam wishlists: The Wandering Village edition

The Wandering Village: a route to lotsa wishlists!

The folks at Swiss dev Stray Fawn Studio - whom you might know from titles including genetics survival game Niche (3,200 Very Positive Steam reviews) and space drone sim Nimbatus (1,200 Very Positive Steam reviews), have an excellent track record to date.

So it’s not surprising that its new ‘citybuilder on the back of a giant monster’ title The Wandering Village is already getting good buzz. It’s already in the Top 200 among all unreleased Steam games in our Plus member-only GameDiscoverCo Hype charts, even though it’s only been on Steam since last October:

In a recent newsletter, we covered Stray Fawn CEO Philomena Schwab’s excellent deconstruction of the game’s successful Kickstarter. But in addition, Markus from Stray Fawn was kind enough to provide GameDiscoverCo with an annotated version of The Wandering Village’s impressive daily wishlist numbers to date:

There’s lots to take in here. (We previously looked at The Riftbreaker in a similar way.) But we wanted to highlight five ways the game has done well that we think everybody should pay attention to:

Just to remind everyone, in conclusion: your base ‘organic’ daily wishlists for your unreleased Steam game are definitely indicative of how you might perform sales-wise.

Absolute worst-case organic wishlists for The Wandering Village (when their cross-promotion is broken) looks like at least 50 per day. With cross-promo on, more like 100+. So… that’s good. And overall, the game has a good subgenre (city builder) and a clever hook (city on top of animals!) So we expect good things. Good luck to the devs.

A word on sustainability & video games

Look, you may be fed up of hearing about this global warming thing. But it’s really going to eff the planet up in a few short decades (or sooner). And video games aren’t immune from being able to both message and act to help out.

So wanted to point to The Green Games Guide, which “…is the UK's first resource that contains practical advice and outlines steps that games business can take to reduce emissions and waste across their offices and operations. The partnership between Ukie, Games London and the Playing for the Planet Alliance will also encourage the sector to think about how it can use its huge reach – the games industry has the potential to reach 1 in 3 people on the planet – to inspire players to change how they think about the environment and to start conversations about the wider collective efforts the sector can make.”

Although this is a UK publication, it really applies worldwide. And it’s great to see Space Ape Games mapping (above), improving, and offsetting their carbon footprint, for example. At one point, I was thinking about starting a ‘Carbon Offsets For Games’ movement and website - sadly derailed for now by COVID-19.

But in the meantime, should more profitable companies always be offsetting 100% of CO2 emissions generated by players as they play their games, as Space Ape majority shareholder Supercell is also doing? We think so. And if some industries take high-profile steps, then more industries will follow. Let’s do it.

The game discovery news round-up..

There’s plenty of other things going on - and if you’re not a GameDiscoverCo Plus subscriber (psst, why not?), there’s been no newsletter since last Wednesday! So let’s get to the meat of the new info here:

Finally, we really don’t think this is representative of how all Steam players feel. But we stumbled across this review of The Survivalists on Steam which shows a) some people have odd ‘$ per hour’ expectations for games, and b) some people don’t have good taste in Steam avatar names. At all. Food for thought, anyhow:

