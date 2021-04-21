The perfect Steam trailer, overlooked tools, & more

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Actually, this edition of the newsletter doesn’t really have a lead story - more a whole bunch of useful tips and follow-ups that have accumulated over the last few days. So let’s get to it!

Your MVP Steam trailer… shouldn’t be complex

We’ve referenced Derek Lieu’s great writing on game trailers before. But his latest piece, about the ‘minimum viable product’ for your Steam trailer, resonated with us. It echoes a number of pieces of feedback we’ve provided to clients in recent months. And we’re not trailer experts - but he is!

The context: you need to get your Steam page up significantly before your game launches. There may be causation/correlation issues (bigger, better organized games announce early, and then get delayed!) to the link - but Valve research has shown that games adding a Steam page earlier do better:

So maybe you don’t feel like your game is ready to go up on Steam 6-12 months or more before release. But we’d highly recommend it. And as Derek explains, making a basic Steam trailer with a few key elements - potentially different to your major trailers - is a great idea:

“A lot of people treat the trailer on the Steam page as a receptacle for moving images from the game; they'll literally click through the progress bar to get a sampling of moving images so they can determine a few things: What is the genre? Is the art appealing? Is it the sort of game I like?”

The items he suggests you concentrate on are simple:

Show the game loop

Show variety

HUD/UI should be turned on

Make each shot clear and easy to understand

No logos or cinematic shots with no player interaction

Derek’s full article cross-posted over on Gamasutra has more detail - but I agree with all of these points. A particular highlight: some believe that turning off HUD/UI makes your ‘major’ trailers more attractive, which we agree with.

But we’ve had to search YouTube multiple times to work out what a game actually plays like, even after release (due to no videos or sufficient screenshots with ‘real’ gameplay on the game’s Steam page!) You need to blend utility and glitz here. Otherwise your prospective players aren’t getting information they need to evaluate their purchase.

[BONUS: Chris Zukowski, who somewhat masterminded this whole topic, also just put up ‘Yes, you need to create a Steam page right now’, which riffs on a lot of the same points, and discusses the psychology of why you DON’T want to put up your Steam page, but should.]

Do you want.. even more data points?

Look, you may already be drowning in data points about PC games already. There’s SteamDB, GameDataCrunch, Games-Stats, Steam250, our own Plus back end, and a host of other excellent sites which get information on the entire Steam - and sometimes console - output.

But there was a recent Twitter thread by CCCP communications/marketing director Hegor that exposed two extra sources that we’d either a) forgotten about or b) never seen before. So we wanted to put them out there:

There’s plenty of other data sources out there, of course. So feel free to ping us and recommend the ones that you actually check out regularly!

(Semi-related: it looks like PlayTracker - a multiplatform player-centric game tracking tool that also aggregates info that can be used by devs - also added some new Insights data, too. But we haven’t had a chance to check it out.)

Follow-ups: release timing and TikTok goodness!

We have a couple of follow-ups from last Wednesday’s newsletter that talked about both TikTok and the best time of day to release your game, thanks to our Plus-exclusive Discord members weighing in. As follows:

On the rise of TikTok : Wren Brier, co-developer of ‘zen puzzle game’ Unpacking, also had a great wishlist-boosting experience: “We had a similar experience [to Before Your Eyes] with [KimChica] making a TikTok of Unpacking about a month ago. As of right this moment it has 828.5K views, 240k likes and nearly 2,000 comments. We got a huge wishlist boost on the couple of days when the TikTok first went viral, and the boost has had a long tail, keeping our baseline quite high since then.” Wren added: “This is actually the second TikTok about Unpacking to go off like that -- Wholesome Games made one last October that got 640k views.” And you can actually see both of the TikTok bumps clearly on Unpacking’s SteamDB follower graph (pictured above - the big September 2020 bump is because of a limited-time Steam demo + PAX Online feature, btw.)



Unpacking has a great visual and viral hook, of course, so not all games can do this. But Thomas Reisenegger just got another viral TikTok for Omno which is largely just a super-cute, well edited gameplay video. So it’s not just concept that matters…

On the best time of day to release: Lorenzo Pilia from Curious Expedition 2 dev Maschinen-Mensch tried a different approach to a ‘3pm-5pm CEST’ launch for CE2: "Our team is based in Europe, our publisher too, and a sizeable portion of our audience is in Asia (China, mostly.) So we decided to launch on Steam at noon CEST. That way, we had the opportunity to be active with the community during our normal working hours - reply to questions on social media, Steam forums and Discord, update announcement posts and FAQs if something wasn't clear...” That way, the team got a full evening of Asian sales, and by the time North America woke up, already had some buzz and reviews. Lorenzo notes: “It worked well for us - the only downside is that if anything goes wrong and you need Valve's support, you have to wait until they start working in Seattle...” But worth considering for European teams!

The game discovery news round-up..

Look, I’m sorry, every single picture in this newsletter so far (except the Kraftwerk one) is a boring graph. We’ll do better next time! So the least we can do include a screenshot from the Vapor Mario Bros. trailer as an attractive lead-in to the news round-up:

