Deep dive: can new Steam browsing options help your game?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.

[The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon Carless, and is a regular look at how people discover and buy video games in the 2020s.]

Time to return to the fabled world of GameDiscoverCo. It’s time for a whole bunch of neat discovery news, following the sidequest into the world of PlayWay earlier this week. (And thanks for the compliments on that piece, btw.)

So let’s cue up a more ‘regular’ newsletter. Let’s start with a new taxonomical Steam announcement, showing continued leadership from the platform in ‘ways to discover new games’…

(Reminder: if you aren’t signed up to GameDiscoverCo Plus, our premium tier, you’re missing weekly Steam/Switch game analysis newsletters (example!), custom-calculated ‘hype’ data for every unreleased Steam game, a great member-only Discord & more.)

Deep dive: here’s the new ways to browse Steam!

Valve - who is kind enough to directly send me press announcements nowadays - recently put out: “After four months in beta experimentation through Steam Labs, the Steam Store now offers new ways to navigate and browse its tens of thousands of titles. Featuring new points of entry for New & Noteworthy titles, plus Categories featuring popular Sub-Genres, Themes, and various forms of Player Support.”

You can read the full announce on the Steam blog. What’s particularly interesting about this particular graduated Labs experiment is that it attempts some human-based taxonomy on top of a system that has largely been ‘individual tag’-driven to date. (I did one semester of a library science degree back in the day. So you can see why this might appeal to me!)

The original Steam Labs post about this feature explains in a bit more detail: “It’s not enough to simply offer good games on Steam - we also need to make sure they’re easy to discover. And to do that, we need to organize them in ways that make sense without being overwhelming… This experiment exposes entry points modeled after the three chief ways players tend to browse Steam—by genre, by theme, and by player modes.”

What this means - in practical terms - is that the ‘Categories’ section in Steam navigation has been human-curated to include combinations of the most commonly sought-after Steam tags. For example, Farming & Crafting Sims now has a homepage which includes tags like Farming Sim, Agriculture and Crafting all in one place. Previously, titles were user-tagged with one or the other of these, but it was a bit of a mess.

And there are other smart combos like Board & Card Games, Grand & 4X Strategy and others that make it easier to see all the different types of game Steam has at a glance, in a menu. (With game themes like Horror, Sci-Fi/Cyberpunk, and ‘player support’ like co-operative and MMO also part of the new menu.)

Oh, and separately, the ‘New & Noteworthy’ dropdown has been made more prominent, including this page which is just fresh titles. Now obviously, the question here is - will people use these menus to navigate, and will new games be discovered because of it?

It’s a little early to tell - and part of it will depend on what Google ends up favoring for search results, for example. (Right now, ‘farm games on Steam’ brings up the two prominent tags as separate results - maybe eventually the combined tag page will dominate?) And let’s not forget this is one of many discovery tools on Steam.

But it’s just great to see Steam trying to take steps to make types/styles of games easier to navigate, in addition to their other ‘recommendation engine’ work. Many of the other game platforms - with Switch being the most egregious example - have abdicated responsibility on this stuff. Help with recommendations matters to devs!

Sure - a lot of people still search for specific games on platforms because they know about them already. Actually, there’s a super-interesting data point on this we found buried in the Apple/Epic lawsuit we analyzed a couple of weeks back:

But that doesn’t mean platforms shouldn’t try to help with discovery. We’re not all as ‘name brand’ as Fortnite. And long tail - in particular - is helped by platform discovery mechanisms. So please keep making them, platforms.

Which games are hot on Discord in 2021?

You may remember us covering this a few months back. But after Stephen ‘MrGameTheory’ Takowsky chatted to us recently, it jogged our memory that he runs a master list of the top video game Discords we hadn’t looked at in a good while! So let’s do it and see what we can see:

At one point, I believe most Discord communities were locked to 500,000 total users. But now select communities (Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Minecraft) have higher caps, permitted if they prune inactive members. And the ‘simultaneously online’ figure can be almost as interesting as the ‘total’ figure, so keep an eye on that.

Many of the top titles are obviously multiplayer-centric, showing the viral effect of having players compete. But there are also single-player titles sneaking in there - Nookazon is a partnered but unofficial Animal Crossing item-trading server, for example.

Definitely interesting to see streamer-themed servers up there, battling with the official partnered Discords. I’m sure you’ve all heard of MrBeast, and his gaming-themed Discord is a… beast. And I hadn’t heard of Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit, but his Discord is giant too.

A little further down the full list, just wanted to point out some of the games that get discussed slightly less with a mass of Discord users: Risk Of Rain 2, Escape From Tarkov, and GTFO. (They may be obvious to a lot of you. But they’re still hanging in there and getting a LOT of interest - maybe more than you realized.)

Anyhow, thanks to Stephen for hand-compiling this. There’s no way to look this info up automatically - especially not for verticals. We’ll try to check back in again soon.

The game discovery news round-up..

Finishing up here, there’s a LARGE amount of new information out there on your wonderful game platforms, and what they’re been up to recently. So let’s waft that text into your general area:

Finally, ICO’s Thomas Bidaux has been crunching Nintendo Switch release numbers per month again. He comments: “March 2021 had 171 new releases on Switch, the [third-highest release month] in the history of the console... And the only months that did better were the October months. And January 2021 saw 158 new releases [the fourth-highest release month]. How many releases will we have in October 2022?” We can all find out together!

[We’re GameDiscoverCo, a new agency based around one simple issue: how do players find, buy and enjoy your premium PC or console game? You can subscribe to GameDiscoverCo Plus to get access to exclusive newsletters, interactive daily rankings of every unreleased Steam game, and lots more besides.]