The faces of 'the creator economy' for DIY games

Hey, crew - and welcome back. I’ve been struggling through a heavy cold here (though it’s not COVID, I checked!) But we’ve gotta make sure you keep getting access to all that sweet, sweet game discovery data - and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

For our lead-off story this week, we’re rolling into something that not many of you play in, but many of you should think about - the ‘creators who aren’t full-time game devs’ making popular games and mods for game creation platforms.

Core, creators, and the content they make.

We’ve talked a bit in the past about new ‘metaverse’-ish platforms like Roblox and Dreams. These often allow a lot deeper user-generated content than you might be used to with ‘regular games’ - which may allow you to make new levels or small mods, but largely maintain pre-existing gameplay.

Within GameDiscoverCo’s output, ‘Should we take Roblox seriously as a game discovery platform?’ is the most direct piece we’ve had on it so far. But we’ve also spotted articles like ‘The creator economy comes for gaming’ by Joost van Dreunen, which talks about the possible paradigm shifts upcoming:

“By opening up the creative process to players and outside developers, publishers effectively outsource innovation and de-risk their business. Shifting that onus from a small team of professional designers to a huge crowd of fans and passionate players enormously scales the design process.”

But what do these games really look like, and who is making them? As it happens, some people representing Unreal Engine-based ‘Roblox for adults’ game creation/play platform Core reached out to me, as they’ve recently nabbed $100 million to further expand the platform.

So rather than talking to the CEO (too obvious!), I was able to get them to contact some of the top creators on the still-nascent Core platform, and have them answer some questions. And here’s some of the conclusions we reached:

Use of popular (but unauthorized) IP is occasionally a big thing: one of the bigger games on Core is Eskil’s Hero Academia X2 (750,000 plays), which is clearly based on the anime/manga My Hero Academia, about “a prestigious high school for heroes in training.” It looks like the majority of Core games don’t do this, but when you’re dealing with younger creators, using IP doesn’t seem bad for them as fans. It could lead to rights complexities for the platform eventually, though.

Monetization is important, but a lot of top creators treat it more as a ‘side hustle’ : BenEast, creator of Balloon Simulator & the Core version of Undead Defense Tycoon, says: “From the beginning, my goal has been to pay cash for a high-end Tesla with only Core profit, it's my big hairy audacious goal and in 2021 I finally made it!! I have an incredible job at a local startup so I plan on continuing to work on my Core games part-time until I would be insane to not go full-time).”

Depending on where you live in the world, the money can be meaningful: Sino from Singapore, who helped make Snake for Core, which is expanding on the whole Slither.io concept, and a bunch of other impressive games, says: “Before Core, I was solely working as a music producer for local artists. With the whole pandemic situation, my work suffered… with my earnings from Core (which turned out to be quite sustainable for me due to the exchange rates) I was able to… pay my monthly expenses such as utility bills, rent and other costs of living.” Creators can make games anywhere, and if you have lower GDP/costs, it might be more meaningful for you.

So, Core is early in its scale and monetization journey. It’s still exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC. And it just launched the Core Multiverse Games, as a tribute to the Olympics - but also an example of how many play styles it’s easy to cook up within Core as a platform.

A key question for the future: what’s the overlap between skillsets and personnel for games or interactive experiences that are big in Roblox, Fortnite creative mode, or Minecraft, and those of us who make games for a living?

And right now, it feels like the most popular Core games are actually not ‘adult versions of Roblox games’ - they’re pretty much the same as Roblox titles. Like the concept of playground games, maybe there’s just going to be a set of casual/fun experiences that all 3D game creation platforms are going to share?

But with some of the scaling-up of complexity and depth on top Roblox titles like Adopt Me!, I can see why eager investors see this space as tempting. Though it feels alien to regular game creators, I think we should keep monitoring it.

If nothing else, the popular tropes of multiplayer games in the space are good hints as to possible standalone games to make! And in a year or two, I think we’ll get a better idea of how the ‘pro game dev teams try to conquer Roblox’ projects end up working out, given reduced royalties to teams vs. releasing standalone. So let’s keep an eye out…

The game discovery news round-up..

Lots of sales and platform announcements this week (and you always love to see it!), so let’s get straight into these, as we round up the game discovery goodness from out there on the Interwebs:

Finally, over on the GameDiscoverCo Twitter at the end of last week, we actually revealed our top ‘Steam Hype’ algorithm picks for this week’s Steam releases. It’s a particularly busy and interesting week for Steam debuts:

We don’t show this chart to you most of the time, because it’s exclusive to GameDiscoverCo Plus subscribers. (And it’s missing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and one other title, due to some late-breaking changes.)

But thought it was good to highlight it to all this time. You’ll see over 10 titles launching this week with more than 4,000 Steam followers - many of them very high quality. We’ll be doing a follow-up in Friday’s GameDiscoverCo Plus-exclusive newsletter, breaking down how these titles fared.

And we just wanted to say - look up all these games, understand the breadth of talent out there making games in 2021, and marvel. But also calibrate your expectations. It’s never been more possible to have a break-out hit. But it’s also never been busier out there, high quality game-wise.

