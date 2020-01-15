Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 

Kickstarter and Games in 2019

by Thomas Bidaux on 01/15/20 10:23:00 am   Expert Blogs   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

A year has passed and it is time again to look at how the Kickstarter landscape for games has evolved over the past 12 months.

The Games category keeps growing

Whether you look at the total number of projects submitted, the number of projects, or the total amount of money raised, there is no question that the Games category has kept growing in 2019. The number of funded projects is growing faster than the number of projects submitted to the platform, meaning the percentage of projects that get funded is also going up. With the quality of the campaigns improving, this is quite an impressive trend.

Tabletop Games are leading the charge

Most of the growth is again through Tabletop Games projects:

  • +$11m year-on-year raised by successful projects
  • 2,712 projects funded, up from 2,336, a +16% increase
  • 67% of all the tabletop projects managed to reach their goal

Looking at the projects per tier of funding is probably the best health indicator of the ecosystem. In 2019, there was the same number of projects raising $500,000+ (68), raising a similar amount (about $83m across these projects). Most of the growth for the total amount of money raised was done by projects raising between $100,000 and $500,000, as well as projects raising between $10,000 and $50,000. The vast majority of the money was raised by projects in USD, representing 73% of the tabletop category, followed by projects in GBP and projects in EUR. All the other currencies combined represent about 6% of the money raised in 2019.

Stable year for Video Games

    A few more projects got funded (+28), more money was raised (+$425,000), but overall, the year was quite similar to 2018 where video games on Kickstarter are concerned. Where it comes to project by tiers, there were about the same number of $500,000+ projects as in 2018 (6 projects in 2019 for 5 in 2018), but there was a decline in the total numbers of projects raising between $100,000 and $5000,000 (from 25 in 2018 to 19 in 2019). The (small) growth seen in the video games category was all through projects raising $100,000 and less. A trend specific to the video games category, when compared to tabletop games, is the weight the different currencies for the successful projects.

PG Connects

I will have more insights to share Monday next week on the topic, as I will be speaking at the Big Screen session of PG Connects in London!    

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.15.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.14.20]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.14.20]
Animator
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.14.20]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image