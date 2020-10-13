Game Composers and the Importance of Themes: Interactivity in Game Music (Pt. 5)

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.

Hey everybody! I'm video game composer Winifred Phillips, and welcome to the fifth and final installment of my article series based on the presentation I gave at this year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. My talk was entitled "From Assassin's Creed to The Dark Eye: The Importance of Themes" (I’ve included the official description of my talk at this end of this article). In my presentation, I discussed the music I composed for several video game projects, including Assassin's Creed Liberation (Ubisoft), God of War (Sony Interactive America), LittleBigPlanet (Sony Interactive Europe), Homefront: The Revolution (Deep Silver), Speed Racer (Warner Bros Interactive), Spore Hero (Electronic Arts), and The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes (Wild River).

In the previous installments of this series, we discussed the importance of repeating musical themes, using the variation technique and fragmentation to support different gameplay types. So now, let’s explore what happens when musical themes are employed within more complex interactive music systems.

Interactive music constructs are fantastic ways to make music feel more responsive to player choice. But these interactive systems can also throw up big roadblocks when it comes to thematic composition choices. Here are a couple of examples within two different systems – one where a thematic approach encountered some obstacles, and another in which the going was much smoother. First, let’s talk about Horizontal Resequencing.

Horizontal Resequencing

Imagine a piece of music as a deck of cards, with each card representing a short section of music. Now imagine that the game can shuffle those cards whenever it wants, completely changing the musical order. That’s horizontal resequencing in a nutshell. As a composer, it can feel like we’re always pulling a joker or a wild card – it makes things unpredictable, which makes thematic writing hard to pull off. Here’s an example:

In Spore Hero, there’s a dancing minigame that has your character competing against other non-player characters. The music is structured so that it can move quickly from general dancing to specialized moves.

When I originally composed the dancing music, I incorporated the main Spore Hero theme into it. Here’s what that sounded like:

Unfortunately, when the game switched over to specialized dance moves, that melodic theme got abruptly cut off – which really didn’t work. So we ended up just removing the melody altogether. Here’s what the final dancing sequence was like:

The final result worked well, and the horizontal resequencing system moved gameplay forward, but it also temporarily stopped reinforcing the musical identity of the game. Fortunately, as we’ve previously discussed, there were plenty of other opportunities in Spore Hero to assert a distinctive musical signature. In another project, I tackled a similar issue from within a very different interactive system: Vertical Layering.

Vertical Layering

Imagine music as a game of Jenga – picture a tower of wooden blocks. Now imagine the game can pull blocks out of that tower, or add blocks to the top of it. That’s what vertical layering is all about. The music is stacked in simultaneous layers, and the system adds and subtracts those layers. This poses challenges when we’re trying to compose thematically. Case in point:

During my work on LittleBigPlanet 2, I composed a jazz track with an extensive melody carried by scat vocals. Vertical layering allowed me to write a long, well-developed melody. However, I had to account for the fact that the system could shut the melody off at any time. Like pulling a block in Jenga, I had to make sure my whole tower wouldn’t fall down. So I structured the supporting instruments to feel subtly melodic, like a simplified version of the foreground theme. That way, the main melody could be stripped out, and the music would still work. Here’s a taste of that:

Thematic writing for interactive systems is tricky. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. When it doesn’t work, we have to be ready to discard the thematic hook so that the interactive construct can properly function – if that seems like the best decision. We can also set aside some interactivity in favor of satisfying thematic content, if that seems more important. The choice is never an easy one.

Conclusion

Over the course of these five articles, we’ve discussed the nature of musical themes. We’ve considered how the thematic hook can grab our attention. We’ve looked at overtly melodic themes that soar above their arrangements and more subtle thematic elements that insistently burrow into our minds. We’ve explored the power of repetition. We’ve thought about how variation and fragmentation can keep themes feeling fresh when they recur. We’ve pondered the role of themes in different types of gameplay circumstances, and we’ve examined the pros and cons of using thematic material within interactive music systems. Themes can serve as the musical signatures of the games for which they were written. As game composers, if we decide to create thematic scores, then we have to commit to that approach, and use every technique at our disposal to maximize the effectiveness and the power of our themes.

